Erik ten Hag sacked: Man United manager shown the door after West Ham loss in Premier League

Manchester United has sacked manager Erik ten Hag after its 1-2 loss to West Ham in the Premier League, the club announced on Monday.

United dropped to a 14th in the standings after the loss in London, its fourth defeat in the league in nine games.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. The Dutchman was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024,” Man United said in an official statement.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.

The Red Devils have struggled to get going this season after they ended the 2023-24 campaign on a forgetful note, finishing eighth in the standings and hence, out of Europe.

United has just three wins in its previous 12 matches and has just three wins and a 0-3 drubbing against arch-rival Liverpool.

The 54-year-old’s position had been repeatedly called into question after United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe kept the former Ajax boss, on board following an internal review of his position at the end of last season after an eighth-place Premier League finish.

Ten Hag was even rewarded with a one-year extension of his contract to June 2026 after a shock FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City in May.

However, he failed to find the solutions to many of his side’s struggles from last season.

Former Ajax boss Ten Hag, who joined United in May 2022, had fiercely defended his record in recent weeks after winning two trophies in his two full seasons in charge.

United ended a six-year wait for silverware by beating Newcastle in the 2023 League Cup final.

(with inputs from Associated Press)