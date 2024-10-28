MagazineBuy Print

Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony: Date, timing, live streaming, nominees, where to watch info

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is the favorite to be crowned the world’s best player and become the first winner born this century.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 09:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A general view of the Ballon D’Or trophy at Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A general view of the Ballon D’Or trophy at Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN
infoIcon

A general view of the Ballon D’Or trophy at Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN

The prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday evening at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris.

The biggest headline will be the absence of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, holders of 13 Ballon d’Or wins between them, as neither have been nominated for the first time in 20 years.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is the favorite to be crowned the world’s best player and become the first winner born this century.

The other candidates are Manchester City and Spain’s Rodri and Vinicus’s Real teammate Jude Bellingham from England.

The Ballon d’Or was created by France Football magazine and has been awarded since 1956. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings.

Each journalist, one per country, selects 10 players in ranked order, with points attributed to each position. The winner is the player who receives the most points.

The other awards which will be given away are the Ballon d’Or Feminin (best women’s player), Kopa Trophy (best young footballer), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Gerd Muller Trophy (Most goals scored by a player), Socrates Award (humanitarian work), best men’s and women’s club of the year and the best men’s and women’s coach of the year.

When is the Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on October 28.
Where is the Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony being held?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at Châtelet Theatre in Paris.
What time will the Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony take place?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will start at 1:15 am IST on October 29 and 9:45 pm Central European Time (CET) on October 30.
Where to watch the Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
How to watch the Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony online?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be streamed live on SonyLIV website and the SonyLIV app.
Full nominees - Ballon d’Or (men)
Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid), Hakan Calhanoglou (Turkey/Inter Milan), Kylian Mbappe (France/PSG & Real Madrid), Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City), Lamine Yamal (Spain/Barcelona), Dani Carvajal (Spain/Real Madrid), Ruben Dias (Portugal/Manchester City), Artem Dobvyk (Ukraine/Girona & AS Roma), Phil Foden (England/Manchester City), Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain/Bayer Leverkusen), Mats Hummels (Germany/Borussia Dortmund/AS Roma), Harry Kane (England/Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Germany/Real Madrid), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria/Atalanta), Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa), Lautaro Martinez (Argentina/Inter Milan), Martin Odegaard (Norway/Arsenal), Dani Olmo (Spain/RB Leipzig & Barcelona), Cole Palmer (England/Chelsea), Declan Rice (England/Arsenal), Rodri (Spain/Manchester City), Antonio Rudiger (Germany/Real Madrid), Bukayo Saka (England/Arsenal), William Saliba (France/Arsenal), Federico Valverde (Uruguay/Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Brazil/Real Madrid), Vitinha (Portugal/PSG), Nico Williams (Spain/Athletic Bilbao), Florian Wirtz (Germany/Bayer Leverkusen), Granit Xhaka (Switzerland/Bayer Leverkusen)
Full nominees - Ballon d’Or feminin (women)
Barbra Banda (Zambia/Shanghai RCB & Orlando Pride), Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona), Lucy Bronze (England/Barcelona & Chelsea), Mariona Caldentey (Spain/Barcelona & Arsenal), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi/PSG & Lyon), Manuela Giugliano (Italy/Roma), Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway/Barcelona), Patricia Guijarro (Spain/Barcelona), Giulia Gwinn (Germany/Bayern Munich), Yui Hasegawa (Japan/Manchester City), Ada Hegerberg (Norway/Lyon), Lauren Hemp (England/Manchester City), Lindsey Horan (USA/Lyon), Lauren James (England/Chelsea), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France/PSG), Alyssa Naeher (USA/Chicago Red Stars), Sjoeke Nusken (Germany/Chelsea), Ewa Pajor (Poland/Wolfsburg & Barcelona), Salma Paralluelo (Spain/Barcelona), Gabi Portilho (Brazil/Corinthians), Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona), Mayra Ramirez (Colombia/Levante & Chelsea), Trinity Rodman (USA/Washington Spirit), Lea Schuller (Germany/Bayern Munich), Khadija Shaw (Jamaica/Manchester City), Sophia Smith (USA/Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (USA/Chicago Red Stars), Tarciane (Brazil/Corinthians & Houstan Dash), Glodis Viggosdottir (Iceland/Bayern Munich), Grace Geyoro (France/PSG)

