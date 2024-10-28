MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: Inter and Juve share spoils in eight-goal thriller

The high-intensity match marked the first time in Serie A history that five goals were scored in the first half between Inter and Juve, which remains unbeaten in the league this season.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 08:30 IST , Milan

Reuters
Kenan Yildiz of Juventus scores his team’s third goal during the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Juventus.
Kenan Yildiz of Juventus scores his team’s third goal during the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Juventus. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Kenan Yildiz of Juventus scores his team’s third goal during the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Juventus. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Piotr Zielinski converted two penalties for Inter Milan as it played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Juventus, for which Kenan Yildiz scored a late brace, in Serie A on Sunday.

The high-intensity match marked the first time in Serie A history that five goals were scored in the first half between Inter and Juve, which remains unbeaten in the league this season.

Inter is second in the standings with 18 points, four behind Napoli while Juve is third with 17 points.

The five-goal opening half began when Marcus Thuram got to the ball ahead of Danilo, who inadvertently kicked him on the ankle instead of clearing it which prompted the referee to point to the penalty spot.

ALSO READ | Di Lorenzo goal earns leader Napoli 1-0 win over lowly Lecce

Zielinski converted after 15 minutes to give Inter the lead. Juve equalised five minutes later when Weston McKennie provided a pass for Dusan Vlahovic, who side-footed it in on the bounce from a short distance.

After 26 minutes, Juve took the lead when Francisco Concecao worked his way into the box, creating space before rolling a pass across to an unmarked Timothy Weah, who had little trouble turning the match around for the visitors.

Inter’s Henrik Mkhitaryan made it 2-2 10 minutes before halftime with a left-footed strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The goal fest continued when Zielinski again put Inter ahead from the penalty spot after Pierre Kalulu tripped Denzel Dumfries, handing the champions a 3-2 lead going into the break.

Yildiz brace

The second half began intensely as Dumfries found the net from a corner, sending the ball through the crowded Juve defence to extend Inter’s lead to two goals.

Turkish striker Yildiz, 19, fired a low shot from a tight angle after making a run into the box during a counter-attack, reducing Juve’s deficit in the 71st minute.

Eight minutes before full-time he controlled a cross inside the box to unleash a shot that went into the net to secure the spectacular draw.

Related Topics

Serie A 2024-25 /

Inter Milan /

Juventus

