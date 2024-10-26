MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: Di Lorenzo goal earns leader Napoli 1-0 win over lowly Lecce

Di Lorenzo, who had a goal disallowed in the first half, bundled the ball into the net in the 73rd minute after his initial effort had been saved, and it proved enough to take all three points at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 20:50 IST , NAPLES - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates scoring their first goal.
Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A second-half goal from Giovanni Di Lorenzo was enough to earn Napoli a 1-0 win over struggling Lecce on Saturday, and the home side extended its unbeaten run to eight games to stretch its lead at the top of the Serie A standings.

Di Lorenzo, who had a goal disallowed in the first half, bundled the ball into the net in the 73rd minute after his initial effort had been saved, and it proved enough to take all three points at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Lecce, despite its lowly position and dismal run of results, were far from outplayed by the league leaders, but fell to their fourth successive defeat and it remain second from bottom in the standings with five points.

Napoli move on to 22 points, five ahead of defending champions Inter Milan, who take on third-placed Juventus in Sunday’s Derby d’Italia.

