Live

Manchester City vs Southampton LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: MCI 0-0 SOU; Match kicks off; Haaland starts

MCI vs SOU LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Eithad Stadium.

Updated : Oct 26, 2024 19:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: AP
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Eithad Stadium in Manchester, England.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson (gk), Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Silva, Savinho, Foden, Nunes, Haaland

Southampton: Ramsdale (gk), Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Dibling, Lallana, Downes, Fernandes, Archer

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no idea when midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will return from injury he said on Friday, adding the Belgian will not feature in Saturday’s game against struggling Southampton.

De Bruyne missed five months last season after having hamstring surgery, and Guardiola batted away questions about whether his current injury could be a long-term concern.

City will also be missing Kyle Walker, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish when it looks for a win that would put it provisionally on top of the standings. Guardiola’s men have 20 points, one behind Liverpool after eight matches. Liverpool travels to third-placed Arsenal on Sunday.

Southampton has one point and is above only Wolverhampton Wanderers on goal difference.

City can also go two years unbeaten at the Etihad in the Premier League with a win on Saturday.

The Spaniard is confident Phil Foden is nearing last season’s level which saw him score 19 league goals after a rocky start to this campaign mainly due to illness. Foden scored inside three minutes in City’s 5-0 Champions League thrashing of Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

-REUTERS

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Saturday, October 26 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Where to watch the Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

