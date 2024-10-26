Manchester City vs Southampton LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: MCI 0-0 SOU; Match kicks off; Haaland starts

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Eithad Stadium in Manchester, England.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson (gk), Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Silva, Savinho, Foden, Nunes, Haaland

Southampton: Ramsdale (gk), Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Dibling, Lallana, Downes, Fernandes, Archer

PREVIEW

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no idea when midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will return from injury he said on Friday, adding the Belgian will not feature in Saturday’s game against struggling Southampton.

De Bruyne missed five months last season after having hamstring surgery, and Guardiola batted away questions about whether his current injury could be a long-term concern.

City will also be missing Kyle Walker, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish when it looks for a win that would put it provisionally on top of the standings. Guardiola’s men have 20 points, one behind Liverpool after eight matches. Liverpool travels to third-placed Arsenal on Sunday.

Southampton has one point and is above only Wolverhampton Wanderers on goal difference.

City can also go two years unbeaten at the Etihad in the Premier League with a win on Saturday.

The Spaniard is confident Phil Foden is nearing last season’s level which saw him score 19 league goals after a rocky start to this campaign mainly due to illness. Foden scored inside three minutes in City’s 5-0 Champions League thrashing of Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

-REUTERS

