MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Guardiola’s Man City future depends on his relationship with his players

Guardiola’s contract expires at the end of this season and the Spaniard is yet to agree a new deal amid speculation he may quit the Premier League champion.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 11:44 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland celebrates with head coach Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland celebrates with head coach Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland celebrates with head coach Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: AP

Pep Guardiola saluted his Manchester City stars’ “incredible” mentality as he insisted his bond with the squad is as strong as ever.

Guardiola’s contract expires at the end of this season and the Spaniard is yet to agree a new deal amid speculation he may quit the Premier League champion.

He said in the close-season he would wait until the campaign started to see “how connected” he was with his players.

That is a vital reference point for Guardiola, who has led City to four successive English titles and six in seven years.

When this was put to him before Saturday’s home Premier League game against Southampton, Guardiola said: “I’m happy, a lot.

“I’m impressed. I never thought when I arrived here (in 2016), a ninth season and still we have this amount of consistency in our game.

“We’re still creating more than the opponent and concede less than the opponent, so this balance is so good.

“I could not be more thankful to these players for what we are trying to do and the way we are doing it.

READ | Ten Hag happy to have Manchester United captain Fernandes back for West Ham clash

“I never had doubt about that. I said a month ago, I see them in training sessions every day and still they are alive, they feel it.”

Guardiola’s future will also be decided by other factors.

He has said he will consider his wife and family, while the departure of City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain at the end of this season could also sway his decision.

But Guardiola allayed any fears that his relationship with his players was in danger of growing tired.

“They have an incredible mentality,” he added. “Most of them are so strong, so competitive.

“There’s a tendency to relax, I always have this concern when we win again. What is going to happen? A drop after you win. But I don’t see it.

“Everyone pushes each other. They push me and push my staff with ideas, with new things. If I don’t like it, they accept it well because it’s for the team.

“They forget immediately, win or lose. They’re on to the next, what’s next? They’re true competitors.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Pep Guardiola /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea boss Maresca wants more ‘leadership’ from captain Reece James
    AFP
  2. Guardiola’s Man City future depends on his relationship with his players
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Harshit Rana picks three wickets vs Assam; Mumbai 31/2 vs Tripura; Services 71 all out vs J&K
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs New Zealand Day 3 Live Score, 2nd Test: Jaiswal, Gill steadies ship at Lunch; India needs 359 to win
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Noman claims 5-fer with dismissal of Root; England seven wickets down vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Chelsea boss Maresca wants more ‘leadership’ from captain Reece James
    AFP
  2. Guardiola’s Man City future depends on his relationship with his players
    AFP
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Ten Hag happy to have Manchester United captain Fernandes back for West Ham clash
    Reuters
  4. Man United injury news: Antony to wear protective boot after injury during Europa League clash
    AP
  5. Arsenal vs Liverpool, Team news: Gunners manager Arteta gives injury update for Odegaard, Saka
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea boss Maresca wants more ‘leadership’ from captain Reece James
    AFP
  2. Guardiola’s Man City future depends on his relationship with his players
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Harshit Rana picks three wickets vs Assam; Mumbai 31/2 vs Tripura; Services 71 all out vs J&K
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs New Zealand Day 3 Live Score, 2nd Test: Jaiswal, Gill steadies ship at Lunch; India needs 359 to win
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Noman claims 5-fer with dismissal of Root; England seven wickets down vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment