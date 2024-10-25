MagazineBuy Print

Man United injury news: Antony to wear protective boot after injury during Europa League clash

The forward, who signed from Ajax in 2022 after United paid a transfer fee of USD 95 million, has made only one start and four substitute appearances this season.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 21:53 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
Anthony came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute of the 1-1 draw but left the field on a stretcher in the 89th after falling to the ground and holding his left leg.
Anthony came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute of the 1-1 draw but left the field on a stretcher in the 89th after falling to the ground and holding his left leg.
infoIcon

Anthony came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute of the 1-1 draw but left the field on a stretcher in the 89th after falling to the ground and holding his left leg.

Manchester United winger Antony is being assessed by doctors after injuring his left leg against Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

The Brazil international left the Ulker Stadium in Instanbul on crutches and wearing a protective boot Thursday night.

United manager Erik ten Hag said it would take 24 hours to fully assess the severity of the injury.

“It’s really unlucky for him,” Ten Hag said Friday. “I feel real compassion for him, when he worked so hard in training.”

ALSO READ: Ten Hag bemoans United’s lack of ‘killing’ instinct

Anthony came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute of the 1-1 draw but left the field on a stretcher in the 89th after falling to the ground and holding his left leg.

The forward, who signed from Ajax in 2022 after United paid a transfer fee of USD 95 million, has made only one start and four substitute appearances this season.

United plays West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday when captain Bruno Fernandes will be available, having missed the Fenerbahce game through suspension.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Europa League /

Fenerbahce /

Erik ten Hag

