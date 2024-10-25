MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Team news: Gunners manager Arteta gives injury update for Odegaard, Saka

Arsenal plays Premier League leader Liverpool on Sunday and manager Mikel Arteta did not say if Odegaard would be in contention for that game.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 21:48 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AP
The midfielder has been out since sustaining what was described as significant damage while playing for his country in September.
The midfielder has been out since sustaining what was described as significant damage while playing for his country in September. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The midfielder has been out since sustaining what was described as significant damage while playing for his country in September. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is nearing a return from an ankle ligament injury, Norway coach Stale Solbakken said.

The midfielder has been out since sustaining what was described as significant damage while playing for his country in September.

“Everything indicates that (the injury) is going according to plan, then it is about the last steps when you are going to train with opponents and at team training,” Solbakken told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang. “It depends on how he responds to it, but we have a justified hope that he is ready.”

Arsenal plays Premier League leader Liverpool on Sunday and manager Mikel Arteta did not say if Odegaard would be in contention for that game.

ALSO READ: Arsenal vs Liverpool: Slot targets victory over Gunners after flying start with Reds in Premier League

Speaking a news conference Friday, Arteta said Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber were all doubts for Liverpool.

“We’re going to do our very best to somehow have them available but it’s very uncertain,” he said.

Saka has a hamstring injury and Calafiori twisted his knee in the Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk this week.

Timber hasn’t played since the start of the month because of an unspecified issue.

Centre-back William Saliba will miss the Liverpool game because he is suspended after a red card in the loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Liverpool /

Bukayo Saka /

Mikel Arteta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal vs Liverpool, Team news: Gunners manager Arteta gives injury update for Odegaard, Saka
    AP
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Kholood highlights, KLD 3-3 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Talisca steals point for Nassr with late penalty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo-less Al Nassr steals point after playing out 3-3 draw against Al Kholood
    Team Sportstar
  4. India squad for T20I series against South Africa: Mayank Yadav out due to injury, Ramandeep Singh receives maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A vs Afghanistan A HIGHLIGHTS, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A beats IND-A by 20 runs, to face SL-A in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Ten Hag happy to have Manchester United captain Fernandes back for West Ham clash
    Reuters
  2. Man United injury news: Antony to wear protective boot after injury during Europa League clash
    AP
  3. Arsenal vs Liverpool, Team news: Gunners manager Arteta gives injury update for Odegaard, Saka
    AP
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Man City coach Guardiola unsure about when De Bruyne will return from injury
    Reuters
  5. Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Spurs boss Postecoglou gives injury update of captain Son Heung-Min 
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal vs Liverpool, Team news: Gunners manager Arteta gives injury update for Odegaard, Saka
    AP
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Kholood highlights, KLD 3-3 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Talisca steals point for Nassr with late penalty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo-less Al Nassr steals point after playing out 3-3 draw against Al Kholood
    Team Sportstar
  4. India squad for T20I series against South Africa: Mayank Yadav out due to injury, Ramandeep Singh receives maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A vs Afghanistan A HIGHLIGHTS, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A beats IND-A by 20 runs, to face SL-A in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment