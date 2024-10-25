Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates 0-0 Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later

Key Updates
- October 25, 2024 19:34Sachin up against his former team
- October 25, 2024 19:11Patna vs Tamil | Starting Lineups
PATNA PIRATES: Ankit, Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Sandeep, Gurdeep, Shubham Shinde
TAMIL THALAIVAS: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, Abhishek Manokaran, Narender Kandola, Anuj Gawade, Amir Hossein Bastami, Sachin
- October 25, 2024 19:04Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We've got you covered
- October 25, 2024 18:40Captains, coaches and owners of PKL Season 11
- October 25, 2024 18:18Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Preview
- October 25, 2024 18:15Patna vs Tamil | Squads
PATNA PIRATES: Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan, Jang-Kun Lee, Meetu, Pravinder, Devank, Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde, Hamid Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Deepak Rajendra Singh, Prashant Kumar Rathi, Sagar, Aman, Babu Murugasan, Ankit, Gurdeep
TAMIL THALAIVAS: Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Moein Safaghi
- October 25, 2024 18:10Live Streaming Info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- October 25, 2024 18:08Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 8, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 25, 2024.
Patna Pirates will take on in-form Tamil Thalaivas in the day’s first match while Bengaluru Bulls will take on defending champion Puneri Paltan in the second match.
