Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates 0-0 Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later

PKL season 11: Catch the live scores updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

Updated : Oct 25, 2024 19:56 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 8 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 25, 2024.

The scores will read: Patna - Tamil (1st match) | Bengaluru - Puneri (2nd match)

  • October 25, 2024 19:47
    Time for Thalaivas to change the wind

    PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas keen to shed inconsistency tag post coaching and leadership overhaul

    PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas have been one of the most inconsistent teams in Pro Kabaddi League. Yet, the team’s potential remains untapped.

  • October 25, 2024 19:34
    Sachin up against his former team
  • October 25, 2024 19:11
    Patna vs Tamil | Starting Lineups

    PATNA PIRATES: Ankit, Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Sandeep, Gurdeep, Shubham Shinde

    TAMIL THALAIVAS: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, Abhishek Manokaran, Narender Kandola, Anuj Gawade, Amir Hossein Bastami, Sachin

  • October 25, 2024 19:04
    Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We've got you covered

    PKL 10: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • October 25, 2024 18:40
    Captains, coaches and owners of PKL Season 11
  • October 25, 2024 18:18
    Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Preview

    Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 preview: End of an era, dawn of a new one

    The league has undergone a significant transformation ahead of this season. The game, now a whirlwind of speed and physicality, has demanded a youth movement, ushering out the legends who once defined it.

  • October 25, 2024 18:15
    Patna vs Tamil | Squads

    PATNA PIRATES: Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan, Jang-Kun Lee, Meetu, Pravinder, Devank, Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde, Hamid Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Deepak Rajendra Singh, Prashant Kumar Rathi, Sagar, Aman, Babu Murugasan, Ankit, Gurdeep

    TAMIL THALAIVAS: Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Moein Safaghi

  • October 25, 2024 18:10
    Live Streaming Info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • October 25, 2024 18:08
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 8, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 25, 2024.

    Patna Pirates will take on in-form Tamil Thalaivas in the day’s first match while Bengaluru Bulls will take on defending champion Puneri Paltan in the second match. 

Related Topics

Puneri Paltan /

Patna Pirates /

Tamil Thalaivas /

Bengaluru Bulls

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

