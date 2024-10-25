India cleared to participate at the Wrestling World Championships; Centre to take responsibility if WFI charged with contempt

The government on Friday cleared the Indian wrestling team’s participation at the World Championships after all the 12 selected athletes assembled outside the residence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sought his intervention, a day after the WFI withdrew the nation’s entries from the prestigious tournament.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was on Thursday forced to pull all three Indian teams out of the championships after wrestler Satyawart Kadian, husband of Sakshi Malik, approached the court against the federation’s decision to conduct trials for the U23 and senior Worlds.

Kadian contended that since WFI was suspended, it was committing contempt of court by making decisions.

The WFI remains suspended by the ministry and the IOA has refused to re-introduce the ad-hoc panel, leaving the sport and the future of the wrestlers in limbo. The world governing body UWW has, though, lifted the suspension of the WFI in February this year.

“A group of wrestlers met me and apprised me of the issue and their concern. I gave the direction that the court matter will continue in court but the wrestlers must compete in World Championships. They should get this opportunity. Whatever and wherever I needed to speak, I have done that,” Mandaviya told reporters.

The gathered bunch of wrestlers met the minister along with WFI President Sanjay Singh. The interaction lasted about an hour.

“We discussed the issue with the minister, who assured us that they will take responsibility if a contempt charge is levelled on the federation and cleared the participation of the team. Tickets have already been booked and the team will depart as scheduled on Sunday morning,” Sanjay Singh said.

ALSO READ: Sakshi Malik: Feared my wrestling career would end after I refused to give into Brij Bhushan’s demands

Asked if the government has also assured of lifting the suspension, Sanjay Singh said, “The ministry has said it will review it. It may take a month or so.”

Mandaviya though remained non-committal and did not give a clear answer. ”The government is clear, all federations can work as they want, the government only helps them. Sports should grow in the country and our players should do well both at national and international level,” he said.

During the day, all 12 wrestlers who won the trials for the World Championships sat outside the residence of the minister and sought his intervention.

“It takes 10-12 years to reach this stage where you get to qualify for the World Championships and now this opportunity is being snatched away from us. What is our fault?” Mansha Bhanwala, who made the cut in the women’s 65kg category, told PTI earlier in the day.

“These protesting wrestlers are done with their careers, why are they playing with ours? The junior wrestlers do not need their support. If we are not sent for the World Championships, we will begin a protest of our own,” she said.

Manisha, winner of two bronze medals at the Asian Championships, was relieved that they will now travel to Albania for the competition.

“We explained the issue to the minister sir. He listened to us patiently. He assured us all the help. He even discussed how the government plans to support the athletes when India will host the Olympics,” she said after the meeting. Manisha was accompanied by fellow women wrestlers Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), who won a gold in Almaty and a bronze medal at the UWW Ranking Series event last year in Tunis, Kirti (55kg) and Bipasha (72kg).

Four men’s freestyle wrestlers Udit (61kg), Manish Goswami (70kg), Parvinder Singh (79kg), Sandeep Mann (92kg) and as many Greco-Roman exponents Sanjeev (55kg), Chetan (63kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg) and Rohit Dahiya (82kg) also sat on the pavement outside the minister’s residence after travelling from Haryana.

The wrestlers had first moved the court but they were told that their petition can’t be heard on Friday and they can get a hearing date.

They then moved to the Sports Minister’s residence but could meet him only in the evening.

ALSO READ: Bhavika laces up to put Gujarat on the wrestling map

The WFI had cited government “interference” in its autonomy while conveying to world governing body UWW that it was withdrawing its entries.

The senior World Championship in 12 non-Olympic categories is scheduled to be held in Tirana, Albania, from October 28.

The WFI had recently announced selection trials for the U23 and World Championships, which was challenged as contempt of court by the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart, who had questioned the legality of the selection by the WFI.