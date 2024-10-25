MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Kholood LIVE updates, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo absent from matchday squad, Starting line-ups out, 8:35 PM IST kick-off

OKH vs NAS: Follow live score and updates of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr from the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Buraidah.

Updated : Oct 25, 2024 19:55 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE - Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda at Al -Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on September 27, 2024.
FILE - Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda at Al -Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on September 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

FILE - Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda at Al -Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on September 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr from the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Buraidah.

  • October 25, 2024 19:53
    Al Nassr vs Al Kholood- Starting line-ups!

    Al Nassr: Bento (GK); Ghareeb, Laporte, Alawjami, Al Ghanam; Yahya, Al-Khaibari; Mane, Otavio, Angelo Gabriel, Talisca 


    Al Kholood: Grohe(GK); Al Asmari, Troost Ekong, Gyomber, Asiri; Al Safari, N’Doram, Dieng; Collado, Muleka, Maolida

  • October 25, 2024 19:03
    PREVIEW

    High-flying Al Nassr will clash against struggling Al Kholood in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Buraidah on Friday.

    Al Nassr is currently in third with 17 points from seven outings and is undefeated in the league. It will be a strong favourite against Kholood, which is languishing in 15th, with five points from the same number of outings.

    Stefano Pioli’s side is coming into this match on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Iranian outfit Esteghlal FC in Al-Nassr’s third AFC Champions League game.

    Al Kholood, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Al Fateh in its last fixture and has failed to win a match in its previous four outings. Its last win came in a 1-0 win against Al Wehba in September.

    When and where will the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr kick-off?

    The Saudi Pro League match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr will kick off at 8:35 PM IST on Friday, October 26 at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Buraidah. 

    Where to watch the Al Kholood vs Al Nassr match?

    The Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

