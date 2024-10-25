Premier League 2024-25: Ten Hag happy to have Manchester United captain Fernandes back for West Ham clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have captain Bruno Fernandes and he hopes Jonny Evans back for Sunday’s clash at West Ham United, but the Dutchman expressed frustration that injuries are plaguing the team for a second consecutive season.

Ten Hag’s side is 12th in the Premier League on 11 points after eight matches but is hoping to build some momentum on the back of last weekend’s 2-1 win over Brentford. West Ham is 15th with eight points.

Both Fernandes and Evans missed Thursday’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Fenerbahce, with United’s captain Fernandes serving a one-match ban for the red card he was shown against Porto, and Evans was ruled out after picking up a knock in the Brentford game.

“We have to be ready, it’s a short turnaround and we expect Bruno back, and hopefully also Jonny Evans,” Ten Hag told reporters.

Asked about the status of Antony after he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher on Thursday, Ten Hag said, “I don’t know.”

Ten Hag’s team is also still without injured Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire.

“Yeah, that holds us back in our levels, and also in our position in the league. When you don’t have the players available, you can’t line up the best team, and that is what’s holding us back at this moment,” Ten Hag said on the injuries.

“We need more players available often and then we have to work all together on this point. That is the players, the coaching staff, all the other staff -- we have to do better to get more available players because we know when we have them, we are a really tough team to play (against),” he added. When we have them, we can be really successful, and that is what we have shown over the last couple of months,” he added.

Ten Hag hopes Manuel Ugarte can build on his solid night in Istanbul, the midfielder’s best performance for his new team since his 52 million pounds ($67.54 million) arrival in August.

“For sure, the six position is a key position in your team, and (Ugarte) has to learn this position in our game model. I think (Thursday) is a step forward, so I’m really pleased with his performance, and from here on he has to build on it,” Ten Hag said.

“We have to stay patient but, as you see, if the quality in that position is not right, it’s very difficult for a team to control games, and then I don’t even speak about dominating games. So, that position needs one who brings quality all the time, and we have to integrate him now into this team. I was pleased with his performance (against Fenerbahce) and from here on he can build up,” he added.