Live

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 0-1 BFC; Pereyra Diaz scores to take the lead

KBFC vs BFC LIVE score: Catch the updates of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Updated : Oct 25, 2024 19:58 IST

Team Sportstar
A total of 40 goals have been scored in this fixture, with Bengaluru FC dominating the results with 24 goals to its name compared to the Kerala Blasters FC’s 16.
A total of 40 goals have been scored in this fixture, with Bengaluru FC dominating the results with 24 goals to its name compared to the Kerala Blasters FC's 16.
A total of 40 goals have been scored in this fixture, with Bengaluru FC dominating the results with 24 goals to its name compared to the Kerala Blasters FC’s 16.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

  • October 25, 2024 19:58
    27’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Hormipam gives away the ball to Poojary. He goes for an ambitious shot from way out but shoots the ball into the stands in the end.

  • October 25, 2024 19:56
    26’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Freekick for BFC after Hormipam brings down Roshan in the middle of the pitch.

  • October 25, 2024 19:56
    25’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Naocha puts in a good cross from the left this time but Luna does not reach it. Sandeep recycles it on the right and take a shot which ends up sailing way off target.

  • October 25, 2024 19:55
    24’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Jimenez now finds Naocha on the left. He tries to put in a cross but the ball ends up swinging outwards for a goal kick.

  • October 25, 2024 19:53
    23’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Luna tries to find Jimenez on the left wing. He stops midway as the ball gets away from him and goes out for a throw in.

  • October 25, 2024 19:52
    21’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Chhetri wins the ball from Hormipam and gives it to Roshan. He tries to find Diaz in the box but his pass is intercepted and cleared away.

  • October 25, 2024 19:50
    20’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Now Kerala gets a freekick in the middle of the pitch after Capo fouls Luna. They take the freekick quickly and the ball comes to Pritam inside the box.

    His touch is bad as the ball hits his feet and goes out for a goal kick.

  • October 25, 2024 19:49
    19’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Danish is treading on thin ice as he commits another foul on Suresh.

  • October 25, 2024 19:48
    17’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Pritam tries to find Naocha on the left wing with a cross over the top but the pass is heavy and ends up going out for a throw in.

  • October 25, 2024 19:47
    16’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    It has been a good response from the Blasters since they conceded the goal but BFC’s defence looks determined to keep their clean sheet record.

  • October 25, 2024 19:46
    15’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Danish hets the ball on the right side of the box. He tries to pass it into the middle but Suresh puts in a brilliant tackle to block the ball out for a corner. 

  • October 25, 2024 19:44
    13’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Naocha’s initial shot is blocked by the BFC defence and the ball falls to Vibin who takes a touch before launching the ball over the bar.

  • October 25, 2024 19:43
    12’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Bengaluru gets some moments of rest after Danish fouls Suresh.

  • October 25, 2024 19:42
    10’ KBFC 0-1 BFC

    KBFC is looking for an immediate response. Sandeep puts a cross to Jimenez outside the box. He takes it on his chest and hits it goalward. The ball rattles off the crossbar and goes out for a goalkick.

  • October 25, 2024 19:38
    GOAL
    8’ GOAALL!! KBFC 0-1 BFC

    Pritam Kotal gives away the ball in a dangerous position and Pereyra Diaz capitalises on the chance and goes through on goal. He takes his time and cheekily chips the ball over Som Kumar to give Bengaluru the lead. 

  • October 25, 2024 19:37
    7’ KBFC 0-0 BFC

    Another freekick for BFC in its own half after Peprah brings down Noguera.

  • October 25, 2024 19:36
    6’ KBFC 0-0 BFC

    Naocha launches a throw-in down the left line for Peprah but Poojary does well to clear it away from danger.

  • October 25, 2024 19:35
    4’ KBFC 0-0 BFC

    Another freekick for BFC after Hormipam brings down Noguera in the middle of the pitch.

  • October 25, 2024 19:34
    YELLOW CARD
    3’ KBFC 0-0 BFC

    An early yellow for Danish after a harsh challenge on Pereyra Diaz.

  • October 25, 2024 19:33
    2’ KBFC 0-0 BFC

    Corner comes in from the left for Bengaluru. The .clearance is hit from outside the box by Poojary but the ball ends up going off target.

  • October 25, 2024 19:32
    1’ KBFC 0-0 BFC

    Sandeep tries to find Jimenez with a through ball early in the game. However, the pass is well read and intercepted by the Bengaluru defence.

  • October 25, 2024 19:30
    KICK OFF!! KBFC 0-0 BFC

    Kerala Blasters kicks off the match shooting from left to right.

  • October 25, 2024 19:23
    MATCH STARTS SOON!!

    The players are making their way into the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Adrian Luna leads Kerala Blasters while Sunil Chhetri leads Bengaluru FC.

  • October 25, 2024 19:02
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 15

    Kerala Blasters FC: 4

    Bengaluru FC: 9

    Draws: 2

  • October 25, 2024 18:53
    Can KBFC close to the gap to table topper BFC?

    ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads; Jamshedpur climbs to second

    Here is the full points table of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL 2024-25) season.

  • October 25, 2024 18:33
    BENGALURU FC STARTING XI

    Gurpreet (gk), Poojary, Bheke, Jovanovic, Roshan, Vinith, Noguera, Capo, Suresh, Pereyra Diaz, Chhetri

  • October 25, 2024 18:31
    KERALA BLASTERS STARTING XI

    Som (gk), Hormipam, Pritam, Coeff, Sandeep, Danish, Vibin, Naocha, Luna, Peprah, Jimenez 

  • October 25, 2024 18:23
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • October 25, 2024 17:56
    PREVIEW

    ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters faces challenging task against league leader Bengaluru FC

    While the Kochi side could gain confidence from its robust home support, Blasters coach Stahre will be wary of the fact that Bengaluru is currently the league leader and has not lost a single game this season.

  • October 25, 2024 17:56
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Kerala Blasters FC: Som (gk), Sandeep, Pritam, Coeff, Naocha Singh, Vibin, Danish, Luna, Rahul KP, Sadaoui, Jimenez

    Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet (gk), Poojary, Bheke, Jovanovic, Roshan Singh, Vinith, Noguera, Capo, Wangjam, Chhetri, Mende

  • October 25, 2024 17:56
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Friday, October 25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

    The match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. It will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
