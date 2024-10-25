MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India beats Turkmenistan 1-0 in U-17 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers; Rishi Singh nets winner

India rode on a lone goal by Rishi Singh to beat Turkmenistan in their second match of the U17 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand on Friday.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 16:31 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rishi Singh celebrates scoring for India against Turkmenistan in the U17 AFC Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers.
Rishi Singh celebrates scoring for India against Turkmenistan in the U17 AFC Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Rishi Singh celebrates scoring for India against Turkmenistan in the U17 AFC Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

India rode on a lone goal by Rishi Singh at the edge of half-time to beat Turkmenistan in their second match of the U17 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand on Friday.

The win kept India firmly on top of Group D and in the driving seat to qualify for the tournament, set to be played in Saudi Arabia in April next year.

India picked up from where it left off in the 13-0 win over Brunei Darussalam and had its first shot within six minutes -- Mohammed Kaif trying a long-ranges that went off target.

Two minutes later arrived another chance when Levis Zangminlun dribbled in from the left and released Hemneichung Lunkim inside the box. The forward drove in, opened his body, and tried to curl a shot into the far corner, but it drifted wide.

As Turkmenistan packed the defensive third, India was forced into taking shots from distance or pinging crosses into the box and hoping to catch an inrushing forward’s head.

In the 35th minute, the tactic almost resulted in a goal when the goalkeeper spilled Zangminlun’s long-range effort into Lunkim’s path. The forward duly converted but was adjudged offside.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 44th minute -- Lunkim’s long-ranger was somehow stopped by the goalkeeper when an onrushing Rishi tucked it in.

Turkmenistan upped the tempo in the second half and was actually the aggressor for the early minutes of the half. In the 52nd minute, India goalkeeper Suraj Singh was forced into his first save comfortably gathering from Muhammedaly Nasyrov’s shot.

India had the ball in the net for a third time in the 69th minute, only to see it disallowed for off-side again.

The young Blue Colts will end their qualifying group stage against host Thailand on October 27.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch; Lineups out soon; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. India beats Turkmenistan 1-0 in U-17 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers; Rishi Singh nets winner
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Sachin in action as Patna Pirates takes on upbeat Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Toss at 6:30 PM IST; Unbeaten IND-A eyes place in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Assam, without Riyan Parag, looks to punish struggling Delhi in its own home
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch; Lineups out soon; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. India beats Turkmenistan 1-0 in U-17 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers; Rishi Singh nets winner
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC hopes to halt Jamshedpur FC’s winning streak
    PTI
  4. Once rejected at Hearts, Greg Stewart is winning many at Mohun Bagan and India
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch KBFC v BFC; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch; Lineups out soon; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. India beats Turkmenistan 1-0 in U-17 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers; Rishi Singh nets winner
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Sachin in action as Patna Pirates takes on upbeat Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Toss at 6:30 PM IST; Unbeaten IND-A eyes place in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Assam, without Riyan Parag, looks to punish struggling Delhi in its own home
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment