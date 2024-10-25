Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch KBFC v BFC; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters will clash against Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League 2024-25 Southern Derby at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday.

While the Kochi side could gain confidence from its robust home support from the famous Manjapaddas, Blasters head coach Mikael Stahre will be wary of the fact that Bengaluru is currently the league leader and has not lost a single game this season.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru head coach Gerard Zaragoza believes his defender Naorem Roshan Singh, who also scored the match-winner against Punjab FC in the last game, could pose problems for opponents.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE: Kerala Blasters faces challenging task against league leader Bengaluru FC

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Kerala Blasters FC: Som (gk), Sandeep, Pritam, Coeff, Naocha Singh, Vibin, Danish, Luna, Rahul KP, Sadaoui, Jimenez

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet (gk), Poojary, Bheke, Jovanovic, Roshan Singh, Vinith, Noguera, Capo, Wangjam, Chhetri, Mendez

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO