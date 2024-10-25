MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch KBFC v BFC; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Noah Sadaoui of Kerala Blasters FC.
File photo: Noah Sadaoui of Kerala Blasters FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

File photo: Noah Sadaoui of Kerala Blasters FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL

PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters will clash against Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League 2024-25 Southern Derby at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday.

While the Kochi side could gain confidence from its robust home support from the famous Manjapaddas, Blasters head coach Mikael Stahre will be wary of the fact that Bengaluru is currently the league leader and has not lost a single game this season.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru head coach Gerard Zaragoza believes his defender Naorem Roshan Singh, who also scored the match-winner against Punjab FC in the last game, could pose problems for opponents.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE: Kerala Blasters faces challenging task against league leader Bengaluru FC

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Kerala Blasters FC: Som (gk), Sandeep, Pritam, Coeff, Naocha Singh, Vibin, Danish, Luna, Rahul KP, Sadaoui, Jimenez

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet (gk), Poojary, Bheke, Jovanovic, Roshan Singh, Vinith, Noguera, Capo, Wangjam, Chhetri, Mendez

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Friday, October 25 at the Jawharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Where to watch the Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. It will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Kerala Blasters /

Bengaluru FC /

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League

