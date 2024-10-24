MagazineBuy Print

Indian Womens League 2024-25: Full list of fixtures, dates, venues, timings

Eight teams will be participating in the 2024-25 edition of the IWL - Odisha FC, East Bengal, Sethu FC, Sreebhumi FC, Nita FC, Kickstart FC, Gokulam Kerala and HOPS FC.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 20:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Defending champion Odisha FC will start the campaign with a match against East Bengal on January 10.
Defending champion Odisha FC will start the campaign with a match against East Bengal on January 10. | Photo Credit: Odisha FC Media
infoIcon

Defending champion Odisha FC will start the campaign with a match against East Bengal on January 10. | Photo Credit: Odisha FC Media

The 2024-25 Indian Women’s League season was announced on Thursday, with defending champion Odisha FC playing the opening match against East Bengal on January 10 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Team acronyms and their full forms
HFC - HOPS FC
EBFC - East Bengal FC
OFC - Odisha FC
SFC - Sethu FC
GKFC - Gokulam Kerala FC
KFC - Kickstart FC
SBFC - Sreebhumi FC
NFA - Nita FA

The league was initially supposed to start in October 2024, with the All India Football Federation announcing that the league would span across six months.

Eight teams will be participating in the 2024-25 edition of the IWL - Odisha FC, East Bengal, Sethu FC, Sreebhumi FC, Nita FC, Kickstart FC, Gokulam Kerala and HOPS FC.

Sreebhumi and Nita FC are the two teams promoted from Indian Women’s League 2.

Venues

Club City State/Region Stadium
East Bengal Kolkata West Bengal East Bengal Ground
Gokulam Kerala Kozhikode Kerala Payyanad Stadium
HOPS New Delhi Delhi Ambedkar Stadium
Kickstart Bengaluru Karnataka Bangalore Football Stadium
Nita Cuttack Odisha Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium
Odisha Bhubaneswar Odisha Kalinga Stadium
Sethu Madurai Tamil Nadu Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Sports Odisha Kolkata West Bengal Bibhutibhushan Stadium

