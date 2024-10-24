Indian Womens League 2024-25: Full list of fixtures, dates, venues, timings

The 2024-25 Indian Women’s League season was announced on Thursday, with defending champion Odisha FC playing the opening match against East Bengal on January 10 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The league was initially supposed to start in October 2024, with the All India Football Federation announcing that the league would span across six months.
Eight teams will be participating in the 2024-25 edition of the IWL - Odisha FC, East Bengal, Sethu FC, Sreebhumi FC, Nita FC, Kickstart FC, Gokulam Kerala and HOPS FC.
Sreebhumi and Nita FC are the two teams promoted from Indian Women’s League 2.
Venues
|Club
|City
|State/Region
|Stadium
|East Bengal
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|East Bengal Ground
|Gokulam Kerala
|Kozhikode
|Kerala
|Payyanad Stadium
|HOPS
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|Ambedkar Stadium
|Kickstart
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|Bangalore Football Stadium
|Nita
|Cuttack
|Odisha
|Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium
|Odisha
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|Kalinga Stadium
|Sethu
|Madurai
|Tamil Nadu
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|Sports Odisha
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|Bibhutibhushan Stadium
