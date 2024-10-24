Indian Womens League 2024-25: Full list of fixtures, dates, venues, timings

The 2024-25 Indian Women’s League season was announced on Thursday, with defending champion Odisha FC playing the opening match against East Bengal on January 10 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Team acronyms and their full forms HFC - HOPS FC EBFC - East Bengal FC OFC - Odisha FC SFC - Sethu FC GKFC - Gokulam Kerala FC KFC - Kickstart FC SBFC - Sreebhumi FC NFA - Nita FA

The league was initially supposed to start in October 2024, with the All India Football Federation announcing that the league would span across six months.

Eight teams will be participating in the 2024-25 edition of the IWL - Odisha FC, East Bengal, Sethu FC, Sreebhumi FC, Nita FC, Kickstart FC, Gokulam Kerala and HOPS FC.

Sreebhumi and Nita FC are the two teams promoted from Indian Women’s League 2.

Venues

Club City State/Region Stadium East Bengal Kolkata West Bengal East Bengal Ground Gokulam Kerala Kozhikode Kerala Payyanad Stadium HOPS New Delhi Delhi Ambedkar Stadium Kickstart Bengaluru Karnataka Bangalore Football Stadium Nita Cuttack Odisha Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium Odisha Bhubaneswar Odisha Kalinga Stadium Sethu Madurai Tamil Nadu Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Sports Odisha Kolkata West Bengal Bibhutibhushan Stadium