MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal announces 26-man squad for AFC Challenge League group stage matches

The Red and Gold will kick-off their AFC Challenge campaign against Paro FC on October 26, followed by matches against Bashndhara Kings on October 29 and Nejmeh SC on November 1.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 18:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Diamantakos and Souvik Chakrabarti of East Bengal FC during a training session.
Dimitrios Diamantakos and Souvik Chakrabarti of East Bengal FC during a training session. | Photo Credit: East Bengal Media
infoIcon

Dimitrios Diamantakos and Souvik Chakrabarti of East Bengal FC during a training session. | Photo Credit: East Bengal Media

East Bengal announced its 26-man squad for the AFC Challenge League group stage matches on Thursday.

The Red and Gold will kick-off their AFC Challenge campaign against Paro FC on October 26, followed by matches against Bashundhara Kings on October 29 and Nejmeh SC on November 1.

East Bengal has had a torrid start to the season and is yet to pick its first point in the Indian Super League, losing all six of its matches till now.

ALSO READ: I-League 2024-25 fixtures announced: Tournament to begin from November 22

The poor start led to the exit of Carles Cuadrat, who was replaced by fellow Spaniard Oscar Bruzon.

Bruzon enjoyed great success with his former club, Bashundhara Kings, which will be one of East Bengal’s opponents in the group stages.

East Bengal full squad for AFC Challenge Group Stages
Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Gill, Debjit Majumder, Aditya Patra
Defenders: Provat Lakra, Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Mohamad Rakip, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Gill, Hector Yuste, Monotosh Chakladar
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Naseeb Rahman, Shyamal Besra, Vishnu PV, Sayan Banerjee
Forwards: Dimitrios Diamantakos, Cleiton Silva, David Lalhlansanga, Jesin TK

Related Topics

East Bengal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal announces 26-man squad for AFC Challenge League group stage matches
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz to take on UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers next
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs ENG 3rd Test: Pakistan 73 for 3, trails England by 194 after spinner Sajid shines on Day 1
    AFP
  4. I-League 2024-25 fixtures announced: Tournament to begin from November 22
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian hockey team beats Germany 5-3 in second Test but loses two-match series in shoot-out
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal announces 26-man squad for AFC Challenge League group stage matches
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2024-25 fixtures announced: Tournament to begin from November 22
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL Diary: Mohun Bagan takes derby bragging rights, Goa missing its 12th man
    Aneesh Dey,Aashin Prasad,Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. India qualifies for semifinals despite 1-3 loss to Bangladesh in SAFF Women’s Championship 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. India hammers Brunei 13-0 in AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, tops its qualification group
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal announces 26-man squad for AFC Challenge League group stage matches
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz to take on UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers next
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs ENG 3rd Test: Pakistan 73 for 3, trails England by 194 after spinner Sajid shines on Day 1
    AFP
  4. I-League 2024-25 fixtures announced: Tournament to begin from November 22
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian hockey team beats Germany 5-3 in second Test but loses two-match series in shoot-out
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment