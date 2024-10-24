East Bengal announces 26-man squad for AFC Challenge League group stage matches

East Bengal announced its 26-man squad for the AFC Challenge League group stage matches on Thursday.

The Red and Gold will kick-off their AFC Challenge campaign against Paro FC on October 26, followed by matches against Bashundhara Kings on October 29 and Nejmeh SC on November 1.

East Bengal has had a torrid start to the season and is yet to pick its first point in the Indian Super League, losing all six of its matches till now.

The poor start led to the exit of Carles Cuadrat, who was replaced by fellow Spaniard Oscar Bruzon.

Bruzon enjoyed great success with his former club, Bashundhara Kings, which will be one of East Bengal’s opponents in the group stages.

East Bengal full squad for AFC Challenge Group Stages Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Gill, Debjit Majumder, Aditya Patra Defenders: Provat Lakra, Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Mohamad Rakip, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Gill, Hector Yuste, Monotosh Chakladar Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Naseeb Rahman, Shyamal Besra, Vishnu PV, Sayan Banerjee Forwards: Dimitrios Diamantakos, Cleiton Silva, David Lalhlansanga, Jesin TK