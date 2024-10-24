East Bengal announces 26-man squad for AFC Challenge League group stage matches

East Bengal announced its 26-man squad for the AFC Challenge League group stage matches on Thursday.
The Red and Gold will kick-off their AFC Challenge campaign against Paro FC on October 26, followed by matches against Bashundhara Kings on October 29 and Nejmeh SC on November 1.
East Bengal has had a torrid start to the season and is yet to pick its first point in the Indian Super League, losing all six of its matches till now.
ALSO READ: I-League 2024-25 fixtures announced: Tournament to begin from November 22
The poor start led to the exit of Carles Cuadrat, who was replaced by fellow Spaniard Oscar Bruzon.
Bruzon enjoyed great success with his former club, Bashundhara Kings, which will be one of East Bengal’s opponents in the group stages.
East Bengal full squad for AFC Challenge Group Stages
