Indian hockey team beats Germany 5-3 in second Test but loses two-match series in shoot-out

Scoring four goals in seven minutes, with three-in-three towards the end of the third quarter and conceding once in the final second of the match exemplified the glorious uncertainties of Indian hockey as the men beat Germany 5-3 in the second and final game of the bilateral series here on Thursday.

While Germany took home the trophy after a last-minute shootout to decide the series winner, India was clearly the more dominant side on the day.

After a listless outing on Wednesday that had Craig Fulton visibly upset, India put up a much-improved performance that, not surprisingly, reflected in the scoreline.

The host started with much more energy and urgency, creating chances upfront and attacking relentlessly but failing to find the final touch. The German defence, always tough to crack, was its usual impeccable self, barely allowing India a chance to take shots inside the circle and clean clearances and being quick on the counter.

One of those resulted in Elian Mazkour slamming into an empty goal with Krishan Pathak out of position and no one else in the seventh minute to go ahead.

India finally started getting into a rhythm, earning three quick penalty corners but the experimentation continued, as did the missed chances. Marshalled by captain Tom Grambusch, the German defenders refused to concede any space.

“It was tough. We had three really good phases and then we couldn’t push out or stop or something happened. We played well, we just had to put it together. I think they were getting tired and we were starting to step in and find our rhythm,” Fulton admitted about the first half.

Things started turning around post break, beginning with Sukhjit finally getting the equaliser in the 34th minute. The goal seemed to suddenly revive both those on the field and in the stands as the crowd, turning up in numbers yet again, finally found its voice. India’s pressing got harder, the Germans kept stepping back to defend in numbers and the PCs kept piling up.

In the 42nd minute, off India’s 9th PC, Harmanpreet finally decided to do what he does best – take control – and slammed the ball into the top of the net to give India the lead.

That was the beginning of a crazy period that saw India get another PC and a goal in the very next, and Abhishek fire one in for India to go up 4-1 at the end of the third quarter.

“The pressing worked well. We got our chance and when we got one, we got two, then three. It was really good and against a good team. It was just what we couldn’t do yesterday, but we did today and that is sport. I don’t know how it works sometimes. When you want it to happen, it doesn’t. When you least expect it, it comes in spades,” Fulton shrugged, accepting not everything about Indian hockey could be explained.

Another brilliant solo by Sukhjit on the left two minutes later made it 5-1 but the Germans are not world champions, both senior and junior, for nothing. Instead of trying to minimise the damage, they kept pushing hard and found Adrian Lehmann-Richter found Mazkour again in the 57th minute to pull one back.

A free hit with eight seconds remaining from outside the 23-yard line was slammed in by Henrik Mertgens for a third, proving yet again why the Germans can never be counted out of the game till the final whistle. The shootout saw only Aditya Lalage scoring for India in four attempts while Germany managed three.

The result: India 5 (Harmanpreet Singh 2, Sukhjit Singh 2, Abhishek) bt Germany 3 (Elian Mazkour 2, Henrik Mertgens).