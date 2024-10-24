MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian hockey team beats Germany 5-3 in second Test but loses two-match series in shoot-out

The series was levelled 1-1 as Germany had won the first Test 2-1 on Wednesday. The series winner was later decided via shootout and Germany emerged 3-1 winners.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 18:04 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Players of Germany and India in action in their bilateral series in New Delhi.
Players of Germany and India in action in their bilateral series in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Players of Germany and India in action in their bilateral series in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

Scoring four goals in seven minutes, with three-in-three towards the end of the third quarter and conceding once in the final second of the match exemplified the glorious uncertainties of Indian hockey as the men beat Germany 5-3 in the second and final game of the bilateral series here on Thursday.

While Germany took home the trophy after a last-minute shootout to decide the series winner, India was clearly the more dominant side on the day.

After a listless outing on Wednesday that had Craig Fulton visibly upset, India put up a much-improved performance that, not surprisingly, reflected in the scoreline.

The host started with much more energy and urgency, creating chances upfront and attacking relentlessly but failing to find the final touch. The German defence, always tough to crack, was its usual impeccable self, barely allowing India a chance to take shots inside the circle and clean clearances and being quick on the counter.

One of those resulted in Elian Mazkour slamming into an empty goal with Krishan Pathak out of position and no one else in the seventh minute to go ahead.

India finally started getting into a rhythm, earning three quick penalty corners but the experimentation continued, as did the missed chances. Marshalled by captain Tom Grambusch, the German defenders refused to concede any space.

“It was tough. We had three really good phases and then we couldn’t push out or stop or something happened. We played well, we just had to put it together. I think they were getting tired and we were starting to step in and find our rhythm,” Fulton admitted about the first half.

Things started turning around post break, beginning with Sukhjit finally getting the equaliser in the 34th minute. The goal seemed to suddenly revive both those on the field and in the stands as the crowd, turning up in numbers yet again, finally found its voice. India’s pressing got harder, the Germans kept stepping back to defend in numbers and the PCs kept piling up.

In the 42nd minute, off India’s 9th PC, Harmanpreet finally decided to do what he does best – take control – and slammed the ball into the top of the net to give India the lead.

That was the beginning of a crazy period that saw India get another PC and a goal in the very next, and Abhishek fire one in for India to go up 4-1 at the end of the third quarter.

“The pressing worked well. We got our chance and when we got one, we got two, then three. It was really good and against a good team. It was just what we couldn’t do yesterday, but we did today and that is sport. I don’t know how it works sometimes. When you want it to happen, it doesn’t. When you least expect it, it comes in spades,” Fulton shrugged, accepting not everything about Indian hockey could be explained.

Another brilliant solo by Sukhjit on the left two minutes later made it 5-1 but the Germans are not world champions, both senior and junior, for nothing. Instead of trying to minimise the damage, they kept pushing hard and found Adrian Lehmann-Richter found Mazkour again in the 57th minute to pull one back.

A free hit with eight seconds remaining from outside the 23-yard line was slammed in by Henrik Mertgens for a third, proving yet again why the Germans can never be counted out of the game till the final whistle. The shootout saw only Aditya Lalage scoring for India in four attempts while Germany managed three.

The result:
India 5 (Harmanpreet Singh 2, Sukhjit Singh 2, Abhishek) bt Germany 3 (Elian Mazkour 2, Henrik Mertgens).

Related Topics

India /

Germany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian hockey team beats Germany 5-3 in second Test but loses two-match series in shoot-out
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Sports Ministry renames Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award to Arjuna Award Lifetime
    PTI
  3. Polly Inglis: The hockey midfielder who dove her way to wicketkeeping
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Fazel’s Warriorz takes on Surender’s Yoddhas at 8 PM; Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers next
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series: Aditya Lalage’s goal in penalty shoot-out creates controversy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Indian hockey team beats Germany 5-3 in second Test but loses two-match series in shoot-out
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series: Aditya Lalage’s goal in penalty shoot-out creates controversy
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former India captain Rani Rampal retires, Hockey India retires jersey No. 28
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Germany, hockey HIGHLIGHTS: GER wins series amidst controversial shootout, IND wins second match 5-3
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Fulton admits India ‘off-mark’ after loss to Germany
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian hockey team beats Germany 5-3 in second Test but loses two-match series in shoot-out
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Sports Ministry renames Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award to Arjuna Award Lifetime
    PTI
  3. Polly Inglis: The hockey midfielder who dove her way to wicketkeeping
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Fazel’s Warriorz takes on Surender’s Yoddhas at 8 PM; Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers next
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series: Aditya Lalage’s goal in penalty shoot-out creates controversy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment