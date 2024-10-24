MagazineBuy Print

IND vs GER, Bilateral hocket series: Aditya Lalage’s goal in penalty shootout creates controversy

Reigning world champion Germany defeated India 3-1 in the penalty shootout to win the two-match bilateral hockey series in New Delhi on Thursday.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 17:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Aditya Arjun Lalage (19) in action during the second men’s hockey match against Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.
India's Aditya Arjun Lalage (19) in action during the second men's hockey match against Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI
India’s Aditya Arjun Lalage (19) in action during the second men’s hockey match against Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Reigning world champion Germany defeated India 3-1 in the penalty shootout to win the two-match bilateral hockey series in New Delhi on Thursday.

Germany won the first match 2-0 on Wednesday but India bounced back to level things after clinching a 5-3 victory in the second game.

To decide the winner of the series, a penalty shootout was held at the end of the second match.

AS IT HAPPENED | Germany beats India in shootout to win bilateral series

Germany led 2-1 after three attempts by each team. India had to convert both of its remaining two attempts to stay alive. Debutant Aditya Lalage was handed the task of taking the fourth attempt. German goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg blocked his initial effort but the Indian forward scored from the rebound. However, Germany used a referral, arguing that Lalage’s shot went inside the goal after the time limit of eight seconds had been exceeded. Video umpire could not provide any advice to the on-field umpire since he did not have the timer available to check the legality of the goal and hence, the goal was not ruled out.

German goalkeeper was visibly shocked at the decision and could be seen arguing with on-field umpire Gurbaj Singh.

Eventually, Lalage’s effort did not make a difference as Germany converted its fourth attempt to seal the victory.

