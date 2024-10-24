CM Trophy 2025: Chennai tops medal tally on final day of Games; Chengalpattu finishes second

Table topper Chennai and second-placed Chengalpattu signed off their 2024 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) Trophy campaign with a gold medal each on the final day of the Games, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Sports Arena, here on Thursday.

The Games will be remembered for the spirited performance of Cerebral Palsy athletes, Olympians and Paralympians facing off against upcoming stars over 20 days.

N. Indhumathi of Chennai bagged the weightlifting college girls 76kg gold with a total lift of 170kg, beating Vellore’s P. Bhuvaneshwari by one kg. R Priya of Chengalpattu won gold in the college-girls-above-76kg section with a total lift of 158kg.

Chennai topped the standing, winning 105 gold, 80 silver and 69 gold with only third-placed Coimbatore joining them in crossing the 100 medals mark.

Chengalpattu took the second spot in the medals tally due to their superior gold medal count at 31 along with 26 silver and 36 bronze medals. Coimbatore ended with 23 gold, 40 silver and 39 bronze medals.

ALSO READ: CM Trophy debut gives track cycling a much-needed boost in Tamil Nadu

Salem was the biggest mover on the medals tally from the last edition as they jumped to fourth spot from 19th in 2023, winning 21 gold, 12 silver and 23 bronze.

The 2024 CM Trophy is one of the largest grassroots initiatives in the country and attracted over 33,000 participants from 38 districts.

It had competitions across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons – in 36 sports disciplines.

This was the first time that all the 38 participating districts found a spot on the medals tally with Nilgiris taking the last spot thanks to a bronze medal-winning performance by A. Nafila in the schoolgirls’ chess competition.

The Games also saw the addition of track cycling, para shot put, handball, chess, fencing, judo, gymnastics and squash along with Esports as a demo sport, which attracted over 5000 competitors.