Indian sports wrap, October 23: Indians off to good start in World Bridge Games

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 23.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 10:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: The Indian teams were off to a good start at the 16th World Bridge Games.
Representative Image: The Indian teams were off to a good start at the 16th World Bridge Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Representative Image: The Indian teams were off to a good start at the 16th World Bridge Games. | Photo Credit: AP

BRIDGE

World Bridge Games: Indians off to good start

The Indian teams were off to a good start at the 16th World Bridge Games, also known as the Bridge Olympiad, which got underway in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

At the end of day one, the Indian team was placed 12th in the open category.

The Indian women were placed 15th out of 24 teams and the mixed team was fifth out of 29 sides.

India seniors were leading the pack of 24 teams. It’s a all-play-all-round-robin format at this elimination stage.

Each member nation can send one team in each of the four categories - open, women, mixed and seniors.

Open section has 34 teams divided into two groups of 17 sides each.

- PTI

Bridge

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

