Indian sports wrap, October 23: Indians off to good start in World Bridge Games

BRIDGE

World Bridge Games: Indians off to good start

The Indian teams were off to a good start at the 16th World Bridge Games, also known as the Bridge Olympiad, which got underway in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

At the end of day one, the Indian team was placed 12th in the open category.

The Indian women were placed 15th out of 24 teams and the mixed team was fifth out of 29 sides.

India seniors were leading the pack of 24 teams. It’s a all-play-all-round-robin format at this elimination stage.

Each member nation can send one team in each of the four categories - open, women, mixed and seniors.

Open section has 34 teams divided into two groups of 17 sides each.

- PTI