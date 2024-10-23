Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAR vs BAY in UEFA Champions League?

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday he is not worried by the club’s recent struggles against Champions League opponent Bayern Munich.
The German giants have beaten Barcelona in each of their last six meetings and the Catalans have failed to score in the last four of those.
When Flick was coach of Bayern, it thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals.
“The past doesn’t matter, the present is what’s important,” Flick told reporters before Wednesday’s group stage clash against Vincent Kompany’s visiting side.
“Whatever happened in the past we can’t change, we can only influence what happens tomorrow. Of course we want to try and beat Bayern Munich.”
- With inputs from AFP
