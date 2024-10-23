MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAR vs BAY in UEFA Champions League?

BAR vs BAY: Here is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 09:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal will be one of the players to watch out for.
Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal will be one of the players to watch out for. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal will be one of the players to watch out for. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday he is not worried by the club’s recent struggles against Champions League opponent Bayern Munich.

The German giants have beaten Barcelona in each of their last six meetings and the Catalans have failed to score in the last four of those.

When Flick was coach of Bayern, it thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals.

“The past doesn’t matter, the present is what’s important,” Flick told reporters before Wednesday’s group stage clash against Vincent Kompany’s visiting side.

“Whatever happened in the past we can’t change, we can only influence what happens tomorrow. Of course we want to try and beat Bayern Munich.”

- With inputs from AFP

Read full article HERE

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain . The match is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 am IST, October 24 (9 pm local time kick-off on October 23).
How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
Both the details are for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Bayern Munich /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAR vs BAY in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. More contenders, bigger challenges as Indian shooters head into 2028 Olympic cycle
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. IPL mega auction: Top 5 overseas players IPL teams can’t afford to let go
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL mega auction: Five death bowlers who should be retained
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA 2024-25: Boston Celtics pour in record-tying 29 three-pointers, routs Knicks in season opener
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAR vs BAY in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Champions League: Reijnders scores twice as Milan downs Brugge 3-1; Minamino brace powers Monaco to 5-1 win
    Reuters
  3. Champions League: Aston Villa beats Bologna 2-0 to top standings; Sporting routs Sturm Graz 2-0
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Juventus falls to Stuttgart; Girona gets better of Slovan Bratislava
    Reuters
  5. Champions League: Hakimi’s equaliser salvages draw for PSG in 1-1 draw with PSV
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAR vs BAY in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. More contenders, bigger challenges as Indian shooters head into 2028 Olympic cycle
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. IPL mega auction: Top 5 overseas players IPL teams can’t afford to let go
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL mega auction: Five death bowlers who should be retained
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA 2024-25: Boston Celtics pour in record-tying 29 three-pointers, routs Knicks in season opener
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment