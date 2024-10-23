UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Juventus falls to Stuttgart; Girona gets better of Slovan Bratislava

VfB Stuttgart claimed an impressive 1-0 win at Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday thanks to El Bilal Toure’s stoppage-time strike as the host side suffered its first loss this season.

The German side, without a win in the competition so far, had been more aggressive and got its reward in the 92nd minute when substitute Toure finally beat Juve’s back-up goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who was by far the Italian side’s best player.

Stuttgart had wasted a golden chance to take the lead four minutes from time when Perin saved Enzo Millot’s penalty after a VAR check for a Danilo foul on Anthony Rouault, with the Brazilian defender picking up a second yellow card.

The visiting side also saw Deniz Undav’s effort disallowed early in the second half for handball by the Germany striker but ultimately managed to end a four-match winless run in all competitions.

Juve stays on six points and Stuttgart has four.

It was the first defeat for Juventus under coach Thiago Motta.

“Stuttgart certainly deserved it, they were better than us from the first minute. We must digest this as quickly as possible then get back on our feet to prepare for (the next league game at) Inter,” Motta told Sky Sport Italia.

“We couldn’t manage to take away the control of the game that they had... They’re a team who when they have control of the game they put you in difficulty. They have good players, they’re a well structured team, well organised.

“They’re a tough team to face and we suffered today and I repeat that they deserved to win.”

Girona beat Slovan Bratislava 2-0

Girona full-back Miguel Gutierrez scored in the first half and defender Juanpe added a second from a free kick in the 73rd minute as it beat the visiting side Slovan Bratislava 2-0 on Tuesday to record its first victory in the Champions League.

The home side could have added to its lead as Cristhian Stuani’s late penalty was saved but it cruised to victory in front of its home fans, who loudly hailed their heroes as they secured their first points in their maiden European season after a dominant display.

Juanpe of Girona FC celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Girona FC and SK Slovan Bratislava at Montilivi Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gutierrez and Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma combined brilliantly throughout on the left wing, and it was Danjuma’s run to the byline and pull-back that set up Gutierrez to break the deadlock for the Spaniards with a first-time finish three minutes before halftime.

Girona continued to out-class its Slovakian visitor after the break, and Dominik Takac saved brilliantly from Bojan Miovski in the 54th minute to prevent the home side increasing its lead.

Girona eventually went 2-0 up when a direct free kick from Juanpe glanced off one of the players in the wall before flying into the net.

However, the momentum shifted late on when Stuani’s penalty was batted away by Takac and the visiting side created several chances.

It went close twice in stoppage time as Tigran Barseghyan had a shot turned behind, and substitute Julius Szoke sent a header from the resulting corner bouncing off the top of the crossbar.

Despite the late pressure, Girona held on to take all three points to leave it in 19th place in the 36-team table, while Slovan Bratislava remains bottom after three straight defeats and with a goal difference of -10.