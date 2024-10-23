MagazineBuy Print

Champions League: Despite Trossard’s missed penalty, Arsenal secures win through own goal against Shakhtar

Victory keeps Arsenal in the top eight of the new 36-team league phase with its next match away at Inter Milan. Shakhtar will seek to bounce back in its next match at home to Young Boys.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 02:56 IST , London, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes celebrate their first goal, an own goal scored by Shakhtar Donetsk's Dmytro Riznyk.
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes celebrate their first goal, an own goal scored by Shakhtar Donetsk’s Dmytro Riznyk. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes celebrate their first goal, an own goal scored by Shakhtar Donetsk’s Dmytro Riznyk. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal needed an own goal to seal a scrappy 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday to make it two wins out of three in the Champions League and soften the blow of its first domestic league defeat of season at the weekend.

The host side missed a penalty in the second half and squandered a number of decent chances, but the reality was it never found top gear and had to withstand some late pressure from their Ukrainian opponent.

Arsenal made a fast start with Brazilians Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus both having good opportunities before a fortunate opener in the 29th minute. A low shot from Martinelli rebounded off the post and off the back of Shakhtar keeper Dmytro Riznyk for what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Shakhtar, which is yet to win in the Champions League this season, put more pressure on Arsenal after the interval, forcing a number of errors and some desperate defending, but it could have few complaints about the outcome given the chances the host side spurned.

Victory keeps Arsenal in the top eight of the new 36-team league phase with its next match away at Inter Milan. Shakhtar will seek to bounce back in its next match at home to Young Boys.

