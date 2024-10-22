MagazineBuy Print

AFC Champions League Elite: Aymeric Laporte scores late as Al Nassr beats Esteghlal 1-0

Al Nassr is now fourth in its group with seven points from three games while Esteghlal is seventh with three points in as many games.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 23:28 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Aymeric Laporte scored the winner in the 81st minute.
Aymeric Laporte scored the winner in the 81st minute. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Aymeric Laporte scored the winner in the 81st minute. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Aymeric Laporte scored with nine minutes left to lead Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr to a 1-0 win over Esteghlal of Iran in Dubai on Tuesday as big-spending Saudi Pro League clubs dominate the league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite.

The win moves the Riyadh-based club onto seven points from the opening three games, two points behind its table-topping compatriot Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli in the revamped continental club championship.

Al-Wasl is a point further back after the side from the United Arab Emirates came from behind to defeat Qatar’s Al Gharafa 2-1 in Doha.

AS IT HAPPENED: AL NASSR vs ESTEGHLAL FC

Ferjani Sassi had put the hosts in front a minute before the interval but Fabio Lima levelled with six minutes remaining and Isaac Success hit the winner two minutes into stoppage time to give Al Wasl their second win in three games.

In Dubai, Al-Nassr was frustrated by a resolute Esteghlal which had been forced to play the game on a neutral ground due to security concerns in Iran.

Goalkeeper Seyed Hossein Hosseini frustrated Stefano Pioli’s team until the 81st minute, when he pushed Ronaldo’s goal-bound header high into the air and Laporte rose to nod in the rebound.

The win puts Al-Nassr in a strong position to advance to the knockout rounds of the competition, when the top eight finishers in the 12-team leagues in both east and west Asia advance.

The round of 16 will be played on a home-and-away basis in March while the quarterfinals, semifinal and final will be held as one-off matches in Saudi Arabia in April and May.

