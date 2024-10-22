AC Milan vs Club Brugge LIVE SCORE: MIL 3-1 BRU, Reijnders scores a brace, UEFA Champions league updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, AC Milan vs Club Brugge, from the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Starting line-ups:
MATCH PREVIEW
Milan has had a tough start to the Champions League in terms of opposition and results, losing to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, and Fonseca knows this is almost a must-win match.
“We started against two of the strongest teams in Europe right now. They were two different games,” he said.
“Difficulties against Liverpool, quality against Leverkusen, especially in the second half. We didn’t win but we showed signs of growth.
“We have to continue to grow in this competition and we want to win if we want to have a chance to continue. It’s not decisive but it is important, we have to win.”
Milan has a shortage of strikers. Tammy Abraham went off injured minutes after coming onto the pitch on Saturday, while Luka Jovic was not included in the Champions League squad.
