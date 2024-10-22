MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

AC Milan vs Club Brugge LIVE SCORE: MIL 3-1 BRU, Reijnders scores a brace, UEFA Champions league updates

MIL vs BRU: Follow the live updates of the UEFA Champions League clash between AC Milan and Club Brugge, being played at the San Siro Stadium in Italy.

Updated : Oct 22, 2024 23:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan.
AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, AC Milan vs Club Brugge, from the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Starting line-ups:
AC Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Gabbia, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Loftus-Cheek, Fofana; Pulisic, Reijnders, Rafael Leão; Morata.
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Mechele, Ordóñez, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari, Vanaken; Talbi, Jutglà, Tzolis.

MATCH PREVIEW

Milan has had a tough start to the Champions League in terms of opposition and results, losing to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, and Fonseca knows this is almost a must-win match.

“We started against two of the strongest teams in Europe right now. They were two different games,” he said.

“Difficulties against Liverpool, quality against Leverkusen, especially in the second half. We didn’t win but we showed signs of growth.

“We have to continue to grow in this competition and we want to win if we want to have a chance to continue. It’s not decisive but it is important, we have to win.”

Milan has a shortage of strikers. Tammy Abraham went off injured minutes after coming onto the pitch on Saturday, while Luka Jovic was not included in the Champions League squad.

When and where to watch AC Milan vs Club Brugge?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. The match is scheduled for a 6:45 pm local time kick-off on October 22 (10:15 pm IST).
How to watch AC Milan vs Club Brugge?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, AC Milan vs Club Brugge, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
Both the details are for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Club Brugge /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Dortmund, UCL LIVE : RMA vs BVB, Mbappe, Bellingham start, UEFA Champions League Updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. AC Milan vs Club Brugge LIVE SCORE: MIL 3-1 BRU, Reijnders scores a brace, UEFA Champions league updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Champions League Elite: Aymeric Laporte scores late as Al Nassr beats Esteghlal 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is the referee in Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal vs Shakhtar LIVE: ARS vs SHK Starting XI, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Arsenal vs Shakhtar LIVE: ARS vs SHK Starting XI, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Dortmund, UCL LIVE : RMA vs BVB, Mbappe, Bellingham start, UEFA Champions League Updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brest vs Bayer Leverkusen: Boniface to miss Champions League game after car crash
    AFP
  4. AC Milan vs Club Brugge LIVE SCORE: MIL 3-1 BRU, Reijnders scores a brace, UEFA Champions league updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Leipzig vs Liverpool: Players ‘not yet talking’ about Klopp, says Openda before Champions League tie
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Dortmund, UCL LIVE : RMA vs BVB, Mbappe, Bellingham start, UEFA Champions League Updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. AC Milan vs Club Brugge LIVE SCORE: MIL 3-1 BRU, Reijnders scores a brace, UEFA Champions league updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Champions League Elite: Aymeric Laporte scores late as Al Nassr beats Esteghlal 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is the referee in Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal vs Shakhtar LIVE: ARS vs SHK Starting XI, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment