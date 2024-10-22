MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who is the referee in Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match?

In the Champions League, Arsenal is yet to lose a match, having drawn with Atalanta in its opening match and beaten Paris Saint-Germain in their group stage.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 14:56 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The 41-year-old has been an international referee for FIFA since 2014 and has primarily officiated in the French top division, Ligue 1, featuring in 245 matches.
The 41-year-old has been an international referee for FIFA since 2014 and has primarily officiated in the French top division, Ligue 1, featuring in 245 matches. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The 41-year-old has been an international referee for FIFA since 2014 and has primarily officiated in the French top division, Ligue 1, featuring in 245 matches. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal will look to bounce back from its Premier League upset against Bournemouth when it hosts Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League, at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners were left reeling in their previous match as it went a man down – William Saliba – and suffered a 0-2 loss to the Cherries.

In the Champions League, however, it is yet to lose a match, having drawn with Atalanta in its opening match and beaten Paris Saint-Germain in their group stage.

“You have a defeat, that’s part of the game, it happens in very specific conditions as well,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said before the match.

“Let’s move on, take that pain we still have in the tummy and use it for tomorrow night.”

“It puts a bit of perspective into the situation. Obviously we want to win in any context. The reality is that we have made that context very difficult for ourselves.

“It was very difficult already with the amount of players that we had out and the schedule and the games that we had to play but that’s the reality,” he added.

“For that game, we didn’t get away with it. We could have done and it could have been a very different narrative but the reality is we didn’t. Another context is that we have lost one game in six months. Now we have to win again.”

Who is the referee for Arsenal vs. Shakhtar Donetsk?

French referee Benoit Bastien will be the referee in the Champions League match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 41-year-old has been an international referee for FIFA since 2014 and has primarily officiated in the French top division, Ligue 1, featuring in 245 matches.

As per transfermarkt, he has been the referee in eight matches this season, in which he gave 38 yellow cards and one red card, which came in the Europa League clash between Fenerbahce and Union Saint-Gillouise last month.

In the Champions League, he has officiated 14 matches as an on-field referee, with all of them being in the group stage.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Arsenal /

Shakhtar Donetsk

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is the referee in Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG: Ahmed recalled as England picks spin-heavy team for third test against Pakistan
    Reuters
  3. Nitish Kumar ready to audition for fast-bowling all-rounder role on India A’s Australia tour
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Hockey, shooting, cricket, badminton, wrestling dropped from 2026 Commonwealth Games
    PTI
  5. BAN vs SA, 1st Test LIVE updates: Rabada strikes early to rattle Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Who is the referee in Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Champions League 2024-25: Emery wants to ‘break barriers’ at transformed Aston Villa
    AFP
  3. UCL 2024-25: Juventus determined to excel in Europe and Italy, says coach Thiago Motta
    Reuters
  4. Carlo Ancelotti wants goals over pressing from Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe
    AFP
  5. Champions League 2024-25: Milan’s Leao and Hernandez back in lineup as team named to face Club Brugge
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is the referee in Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG: Ahmed recalled as England picks spin-heavy team for third test against Pakistan
    Reuters
  3. Nitish Kumar ready to audition for fast-bowling all-rounder role on India A’s Australia tour
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Hockey, shooting, cricket, badminton, wrestling dropped from 2026 Commonwealth Games
    PTI
  5. BAN vs SA, 1st Test LIVE updates: Rabada strikes early to rattle Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment