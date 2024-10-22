Who is the referee in Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match?

Arsenal will look to bounce back from its Premier League upset against Bournemouth when it hosts Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League, at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners were left reeling in their previous match as it went a man down – William Saliba – and suffered a 0-2 loss to the Cherries.

In the Champions League, however, it is yet to lose a match, having drawn with Atalanta in its opening match and beaten Paris Saint-Germain in their group stage.

“You have a defeat, that’s part of the game, it happens in very specific conditions as well,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said before the match.

“Let’s move on, take that pain we still have in the tummy and use it for tomorrow night.”

“It puts a bit of perspective into the situation. Obviously we want to win in any context. The reality is that we have made that context very difficult for ourselves.

“It was very difficult already with the amount of players that we had out and the schedule and the games that we had to play but that’s the reality,” he added.

“For that game, we didn’t get away with it. We could have done and it could have been a very different narrative but the reality is we didn’t. Another context is that we have lost one game in six months. Now we have to win again.”

Who is the referee for Arsenal vs. Shakhtar Donetsk?

French referee Benoit Bastien will be the referee in the Champions League match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 41-year-old has been an international referee for FIFA since 2014 and has primarily officiated in the French top division, Ligue 1, featuring in 245 matches.

As per transfermarkt, he has been the referee in eight matches this season, in which he gave 38 yellow cards and one red card, which came in the Europa League clash between Fenerbahce and Union Saint-Gillouise last month.

In the Champions League, he has officiated 14 matches as an on-field referee, with all of them being in the group stage.