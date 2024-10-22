Nitish Kumar ready to audition for fast-bowling all-rounder role on India A’s Australia tour

Despite being included in the India A squad for its tour to Australia starting October 31, Nitish Kumar Reddy stays rooted in modesty about his Test prospects. “To be honest, I’m still not a part of the Indian team in red-ball cricket,” he says.

In the wake of his rapid strides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Sunrisers Hyderabad that won him the Emerging Player of the Season award, Reddy’s First-Class returns slipped under the radar. In his seven matches in the Ranji Trophy last season, Reddy claimed 25 wickets, the highest for Andhra, at an average of 18.76. With the bat, he tallied 366 runs, averaging just under 60.

His acumen in the longer format had been well-documented, highlighted by the 1,237 runs he accumulated in the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2017/18. However, his jump to the senior level has been hallmarked by the transition from a batter to an all-rounder. With the chance to end India’s search for the coveted fast-bowling Test all-rounder in the offing, Reddy has taken the challenge head-on.

“It’s been tough. Because, when I switched [to being an all-rounder], I was 19 or 18 at the time. I did not understand things the way I do now after playing in the Ranji Trophy. I was going too much into technical things. And over time I got to know that the game is all about technique but also how you play the situation when you get to the centre,” Reddy says.

Reddy’s rewarding bowling yields meant he was operating with the new ball for Andhra. Consequently, Reddy needed to move lower down the order while batting to manage the load on his body. The shift has led to dwindling returns with the willow. Facing reverse swing proved the biggest hurdle in his initial days in the middle order.

Nitish Kumar Reddy in action during the third T20 match between India and Bangladesh, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

“It’s really hard [on the body] to bowl with the new ball and play as an opening batter. I have to bowl 15 to 20 overs in an innings and straight away going and facing the new ball is not easy for anyone.

“From opening to coming in the middle order, facing the older ball, is a different game altogether. Obviously, the old ball will not swing as much. But, it will be reversing, or there might be one bowler who will be bowling well. At times you need to bat with tail-enders. So, you need to find those points where you need to be tactically strong,” Reddy says.

He has yet to iron out all the chinks. Included in the Duleep Trophy last month, his batting flaws were visible as he could manage only 61 runs in five innings, He also had to bear the ignominy of being cleaned up for a golden duck by Yash Dayal in the only televised match his side played.

But a positive start to his Ranji Trophy season that saw him chip in with runs, stave off collapses and forge rearguard stands in the company of tail-enders proved reparation to an extent.

READ | Gujarat edges out Andhra by one wicket, Lalith’s seven-for goes in vain

Reddy headed into the First-Class season on the high of a T20I debut against Bangladesh. This presented a chance to get advice from head coach Gautam Gambhir, which again centred around his evolution as a bowler across formats.

“Me and Gautam sir, and Morne Morkel, discussed this; according to them, I’m good with my batting. So, it’s all about me trying to improve my bowling. Gautam sir simply mentioned believing in my bowling. He said. ‘You should first believe that you’re a proper bowler. It’s not like you’re a batter who can bowl. We are expecting those 15-20 overs from you.’

“He added that I need to be consistent in one area. They don’t want a 150-160 pace; whatever pace I’m bowling is good. So, that is what I’m working on and I’ll show, hopefully, in the coming days that I’m a good bowler,” Reddy says.

He heads to the Australia tour with just one wicket in the game against Gujarat but is eager for more game time in the Ranji Trophy.

SRH’s Nitish Kumar Reddy receiving the Emerging Player of the Tournament award for IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

“In the Indian team, it has to be number five, six and seven that I’m going to get. If I want to play better in that area, I have to perform in the Ranji Trophy and I have to gain that experience,” he says.

Though with the ‘A’ side, Nitish’s performance will be subject to forensic analysis. The tour will be Reddy’s first examination in foreign conditions against a side that will include international players Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Scott Boland. But the rigours of the IPL have hardened him for the deep waters at just 21.

“You can see a lot of international players [in the IPL] and you’re getting some good players from Indian cricket as well, So, it’s pretty difficult in the IPL as well. I gained a lot of experience in the first year, in terms of what I have to improve on. Like how to hit the pace, to hit those spinners, quality spinners, you need more practice. You need more power; you need more trust in your batting. That’s what I developed,” Reddy says.