PAK vs ENG: Ahmed recalled as England picks spin-heavy team for third test against Pakistan

Ahmed, 20, played his first test match in 2022 during England’s tour of Pakistan, taking a five-wicket haul on his debut as the visitors completed a 3-0 sweep of the series.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 14:49 IST , Rawalpindi - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Rehan Ahmed of England in bowling during nets ahead of the 3rd Test Match between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi.
Rehan Ahmed of England in bowling during nets ahead of the 3rd Test Match between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER/Getty Images
infoIcon

England has included three spinners in its team for its third and final test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, with Rehan Ahmed being recalled, the England and Wales cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

England won the first test by an innings and 47 runs, before Pakistan levelled the series with a 152-run victory in Multan on a surface that offered plenty of turn - with spin duo Noman Ali and Sajid Khan taking all 20 wickets.

Pakistan is expected to create a similar pitch for the final test match and Ahmed will feature alongside fellow spinners Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach, while fast bowler Gus Atkinson was also brought in.

ALSO READ | England captain Buttler out of West Indies ODI series with injury

“We know it’s probably not going to swing and seam and do all sorts in the first session, so we look at the pitch and work out what the best team is going to be,” England batter Harry Brook told the BBC.

Ahmed, 20, played his first test match in 2022 during England’s tour of Pakistan, taking a five-wicket haul on his debut as the visitors completed a 3-0 sweep of the series.

“He’s an outstanding cricketer. It’s not just his bowling, but his batting and fielding. He’s a young lad so he has a lot of time to come,” Brook said.

“He got five-for in the last test here, so hopefully he can do that again.”

England quicks Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts miss out.

England XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

