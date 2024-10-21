MagazineBuy Print

WI vs ENG: England captain Buttler out of West Indies ODI series with injury

The wicketkeeper-batsman is, however, expected to join the tour party in Barbados ahead of the five-match T20 series, which begins on November 9.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 19:05 IST , London

AFP
FILE PHOTO: England’s Jos Buttler during the practice session.
FILE PHOTO: England's Jos Buttler during the practice session. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Jos Buttler during the practice session. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the one-day international leg of the upcoming tour of the West Indies after suffering a fresh injury setback, officials said Monday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced earlier this month that Buttler would return from a lengthy injury lay-off to lead the side in three ODIs, starting with the series opener in Antigua on October 31.

But an ECB statement issued Monday said Buttler would miss the ODIs after suffering “a slight setback in his rehabilitation” from a calf problem.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is, however, expected to join the tour party in Barbados ahead of the five-match T20 series, which begins on November 9.

Liam Livingstone will step up as captain for the ODI series, with the Lancashire all-rounder set to lead England for the first time.

ALSO READ | Fans of Shakib attacked during protest ahead of Bangladesh vs South Africa Test in Dhaka

England has still to decide on whether to add a replacement player to the squad.

Buttler missed England’s recent T20 and ODI series against Australia as he recovered from a calf injury.

England drew the T20 series 1-1 and lost the ODI series 3-2 to the 50-over world champions.

Buttler, a member of England’s 2019 World Cup-winning team, is one of the most destructive white-ball batsmen of his generation.

But the 34-year-old has not played since the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies in June, where England failed to retain its trophy.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

