Fans of Shakib attacked during protest ahead of Bangladesh vs South Africa Test in Dhaka

He was due to play in his final Test match in Dhaka starting Monday but has not returned home following public anger over his silence during the deadly protests.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 12:17 IST , DHAKA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Shakib Al Hasan has not been in the country since the protests began in July, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had assured him he would not be harassed on his return.
FILE PHOTO: Shakib Al Hasan has not been in the country since the protests began in July, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had assured him he would not be harassed on his return. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shakib Al Hasan has not been in the country since the protests began in July, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had assured him he would not be harassed on his return. | Photo Credit: PTI

A group of fans calling for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to play in a farewell Test against South Africa were attacked by rival protesters wielding sticks and bamboo on Sunday, police said.

Shakib was a member of parliament for the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule as prime minister ended in August with her fleeing to India following deadly protests.

Shakib, 37, has not been in the country since the protests began in July but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had assured him he would not be harassed on his return.

He was due to play in his final Test match against South Africa in Dhaka starting Monday but has not returned home following public anger over his silence during the deadly protests.

Shakib earlier expressed his regret for not addressing the protests earlier but urged his supporters to attend the match.

Police said trouble began outside the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium when protesters opposed to Shakib’s return for the match attacked his supporters.

“Army personnel quickly came and brought the situation under control,” a police official said.

Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in Bangladesh’s history, Shakib’s political background complicates his situation, especially with an interim government managing the transition of power.

He announced his retirement from Test cricket in September, concluding a remarkable career that includes 71 Test matches, 247 ODIs, and 129 T20Is, amassing 14,730 runs and taking 712 wickets.

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
