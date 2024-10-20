Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz 18-21 Jaipur Pink Panthers at halftime; Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls later

- October 20, 2024 20:3321-24
Surjeet Singh comes good on Nitin to usher him off the mat.
- October 20, 2024 20:3121-23
Arjun Deshwal goes to the lobby before making any touch as the two-man defence of Bengal -- Fazel and Vaibhav get two points for a SUPER TACKLE.
- October 20, 2024 20:3019-23
This time Nitin Dhankhar gets a bonus.
- October 20, 2024 20:3018-23
Arjun Deshwal runs from right to left and gets a running hand touch on Hem Raj. Bengal down to two.
- October 20, 2024 20:2918-22
A bonus for Nitin Dhankhar which was cancelled later on. Still a four-point gap.
- October 20, 2024 20:2818-22
Abhijeet Malik thumps down Maninder Singh before Jaipur’s defence comes raring to keep the big man under control.
- October 20, 2024 20:23Halftime | Bengal 18-21 Jaipur
Maninder Singh uses his brut force to power his way back taking a touchpoint of Ankush Rathee. This game is far from done as Bengal is mounting a comeback at the stroke of halftime here. Jaipur has a three-point lead after the first half.
- October 20, 2024 20:2217-21
Fazel Atrachali’s iron-clad grip on Arjun Deshwal’s right ankle gives a SUPER TACKLE and two points to Bengal.
- October 20, 2024 20:2115-21
A bonus for Nitin.
- October 20, 2024 20:2114-21
Arjun Deshwal gets to his SUPER 10 with two touchpoints of Pranay Rane and Nitesh Kumar. Both the defenders try to block him but a rolling Arjun crosses midline with ease.
- October 20, 2024 20:2014-19
Reza Mirbagheri goes for a quick raid and somehow sneaks past the Bengal defence to get two touchpoints of Shreyas Umbardand and Mayur Kadam.
- October 20, 2024 20:1914-17
Maninder has been taken down in the do-or-die raid by Jaipur defence led by Arpit Saroha.
- October 20, 2024 20:1814-16
Finally some reprive for Mayur Kadam who pounces on Arjun Deshwal and take him down on time before the rest of defence backs him up.
- October 20, 2024 20:1813-16
Another point for Arjun. He gets a faint touch on Fazel Atrachali to send him out for the second time tonight.
- October 20, 2024 20:1713-15
SUPER RAID FROM NITIN! Surjeet tries for a solo tackle -- leg hold on the raider but Nitin shrugs off on time before Lucky Sharma and Vikash Kandola also joined to stop him from crossing the midline but fail to do so.
- October 20, 2024 20:1510-15
Oh my god, how many mistakes will you make Mayur Kadam? Arjun goes for a bonus and Mayur tries for a solo dash but fails to time it. Two points for Arjun.
- October 20, 2024 20:1410-13
Maninder gets a touch on Lucky Sharma in a similar fashion like Arjun did in the last raid.
- October 20, 2024 20:149-13
Mayur Kadam finds himself in the middle as Arjun gets his easy touchpoint.
- October 20, 2024 20:129-12
Nitin, the last man for Bengal has been tackled by Jaipur as PINK PANTHERS GETS FIRST ALL-OUT ON THE WARRIORZ.
- October 20, 2024 20:128-9
Arjun is inflating a lot of damage on Bengal. He takes out Mayur Kadam and Maninder Singh in this raid, reducing Bengal to one player.
- October 20, 2024 20:118-7
An extension of his right leg fetches Arjun Deshwal another point in the raid. He takes out Shreyas Umbardand with a toe touch.
- October 20, 2024 20:108-6
Reza Mirbagheri makes a mistake on Nitin and goes for a solo tackle but the agile raider runs back with his point.
- October 20, 2024 20:097-6
Easy point for Arjun Deshwal. He spends only 10 seconds to get a tag on Pranay Rane.
- October 20, 2024 20:087-5
Nitin picks a bonus this time as the Bengal raiders are not relying on touchpoints as of now.
- October 20, 2024 20:076-5
Arjun ventures deep into Bengal’s defence and tags Fazel for his touchpoint.
- October 20, 2024 20:066-4
Third bonus for Maninder.
- October 20, 2024 20:065-4
Nitesh Kumar dives ahead and grabs Vikash Kandola by his waists but he is out of bounce for the second time today. Vikash gets a freebie point.
- October 20, 2024 20:055-3
Vikash Kandola picks a bonus for Jaipur this time.
- October 20, 2024 20:045-2
Another bonus for Maninder Singh who intimidated Jaipur’s defence with his pace.
- October 20, 2024 20:034-2
A bonus for Maninder Singh.
- October 20, 2024 20:033-2
A diving stretch from Abhijeet Malik fetches him a touchpoint of Mayur Kadam.
- October 20, 2024 20:033-1
Fazel Atrachali removes Jaipur’s main man. he pins down Arjun Deshwal.
- October 20, 2024 20:022-1
Nitin is in the raid and picks a touchpoint of Reza Mirbagheri.
- October 20, 2024 20:011-1
Vikash Kandola goes into the raid and returns with a point of Nitesh Kumar.
- October 20, 2024 20:011-0
Arjun Deshwal starts the proceedings for Jaipur but has been thumped down by Nitesh Kumar.
- October 20, 2024 20:00Toss: Bengal | The scores will read Bengal - Jaipur
Bengal Warriorz won the toss and selected the choice of court: Right
- October 20, 2024 19:54Here’s a recap of what happened yesterday
- October 20, 2024 19:34Bengal vs Jaipur | Starting Lineups
BENGAL WARRIORZ: Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Pranay Rane, Maninder Singh, Mayur Kadam, Nitin Dhankar
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS: Reza Mirbagheri, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Abhijeet Malik, Lucky Sharma, Vikash Kandola
- October 20, 2024 19:26Bengal vs Jaipur | Head-to-head
Total matches played: 18 | Bengal: 10 | Jaipur: 7 | Tie: 1
- October 20, 2024 19:13Bengal vs Jaipur | Preview
In PKL history, Bengal Warriorz and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played each other 18 times.
With 10 wins against the Pink Panthers, Bengal is ahead in the head-to-head record. The Pink Panthers have won 7 times, while one match ended in a draw.
The previous contest between both teams ended in favour of Jaipur, as it won 42-25.
With 9 wins, 11 losses and 2 ties, Bengal was seventh on the PKL 10 points table with 55 points.
Jaipur, meanwhile, had 92 points and was second on the PKL 10 points table. It had won 16 and lost 3 times. Three matches ended in a tie.
- October 20, 2024 18:39Squads
BENGAL WARIORZ: Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Maharudra Garje, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chang, Akash B Chavhan, Arjun Rathi, Pranay Vinay Rane, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Deepak Arjun Shinde, Yash Malik, Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Hem Raj, Sambhaji Wabale, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Sagar Kumar
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS: Arjun Deshwal, Ritik Sharma, Abhijeet Malik, Sombir, Shrikant Jadhav, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, K. Dharanidharan, Navneet, Ankush, Abhishek Ks, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Kumar, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Arpit Saroha, Mayank Malik, Ravi Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Amir Hossein Mohammadmalekiz, Aamir Wani
- October 20, 2024 18:24Pro Kabaddi League Preview
- October 20, 2024 18:11Live Streaming Info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- October 20, 2024 18:09Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 3, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 20, 2024.
Bengal Warriorz will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the day’s first match while defending champion Gujarat Giants will face Bengaluru Bulls in the second match.
