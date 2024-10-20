Tommy Paul wins the Stockholm Open; Russia’s Khachanov wins title in Almaty

Tommy Paul capped a dominant week by winning the Stockholm Open for a second time on Sunday.

The American, who hadn’t dropped a set this week, beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the 85-minute final.

It was a third tour-level trophy of the year for Paul after his victories at the Dallas Open and Queen’s Club. His only previous ATP title before this year was in Stockholm in 2021.

Stockholm continued to prove mixed fortunes for Dimitrov. The Bulgarian won the tournament in 2013 but lost in the final the following year as well as in 2017.

Russia’s Khachanov wins title in Almaty

Russian Karen Khachanov downed Canada’s Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to land his second ATP win of the season in Almaty on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, silver medallist at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, leaned on all his experience to close out the match after Diallo took the second set.

“A lot of emotions, now I’m relieved and super happy,” said Khachanov, who improved to 7-2 in tour-level finals.

“You can’t expect a final to be easy, without tension, but it was until 6-2, 4-2. Then he started to relax, go for his shots a little bit more, and he suddenly turned the match around,” added the former top 10 player.

Khachanov also won the ATP 250 title in Doha in February.

(With inputs from AFP)