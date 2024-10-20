Tommy Paul capped a dominant week by winning the Stockholm Open for a second time on Sunday.
The American, who hadn’t dropped a set this week, beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the 85-minute final.
It was a third tour-level trophy of the year for Paul after his victories at the Dallas Open and Queen’s Club. His only previous ATP title before this year was in Stockholm in 2021.
Stockholm continued to prove mixed fortunes for Dimitrov. The Bulgarian won the tournament in 2013 but lost in the final the following year as well as in 2017.
ALSO READ | Six Kings Slam: Sinner beats Alcaraz in exhibition final
Russia’s Khachanov wins title in Almaty
Russian Karen Khachanov downed Canada’s Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to land his second ATP win of the season in Almaty on Sunday.
The 28-year-old, silver medallist at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, leaned on all his experience to close out the match after Diallo took the second set.
“A lot of emotions, now I’m relieved and super happy,” said Khachanov, who improved to 7-2 in tour-level finals.
“You can’t expect a final to be easy, without tension, but it was until 6-2, 4-2. Then he started to relax, go for his shots a little bit more, and he suddenly turned the match around,” added the former top 10 player.
Khachanov also won the ATP 250 title in Doha in February.
(With inputs from AFP)
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants 32-26 Bengaluru Bulls; Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Bengal Warriorz 39-34
- South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: Kerr removes Wolvaardt, Bosch in an over; SA 54/3
- Tommy Paul wins the Stockholm Open; Russia’s Khachanov wins title in Almaty
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final, South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates in pictures: Kerr removes Wolvaardt, Bosch in same over
- PKL 2024: Pardeep Narwal becomes first Pro Kabaddi League player to cross 1700 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE