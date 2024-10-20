MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tommy Paul wins the Stockholm Open; Russia’s Khachanov wins title in Almaty

It was a third tour-level trophy of the year for Paul after his victories at the Dallas Open and Queen’s Club. His only previous ATP title before this year was in Stockholm in 2021.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 22:00 IST , STOCKHOLM - 1 MIN READ

AP
USA’s Tommy Paul poses with the trophy after winning the final of Stockholm Open 2024.
USA’s Tommy Paul poses with the trophy after winning the final of Stockholm Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

USA’s Tommy Paul poses with the trophy after winning the final of Stockholm Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Tommy Paul capped a dominant week by winning the Stockholm Open for a second time on Sunday.

The American, who hadn’t dropped a set this week, beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the 85-minute final.

It was a third tour-level trophy of the year for Paul after his victories at the Dallas Open and Queen’s Club. His only previous ATP title before this year was in Stockholm in 2021.

Stockholm continued to prove mixed fortunes for Dimitrov. The Bulgarian won the tournament in 2013 but lost in the final the following year as well as in 2017.

ALSO READ | Six Kings Slam: Sinner beats Alcaraz in exhibition final

Russia’s Khachanov wins title in Almaty

Russian Karen Khachanov downed Canada’s Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to land his second ATP win of the season in Almaty on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, silver medallist at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, leaned on all his experience to close out the match after Diallo took the second set.

“A lot of emotions, now I’m relieved and super happy,” said Khachanov, who improved to 7-2 in tour-level finals.

“You can’t expect a final to be easy, without tension, but it was until 6-2, 4-2. Then he started to relax, go for his shots a little bit more, and he suddenly turned the match around,” added the former top 10 player.

Khachanov also won the ATP 250 title in Doha in February.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Topics

Tommy Paul /

Karen Khachanov /

ATP /

Gabriel Diallo /

Grigor Dimitrov

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants 32-26 Bengaluru Bulls; Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Bengal Warriorz 39-34
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: Kerr removes Wolvaardt, Bosch in an over; SA 54/3
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tommy Paul wins the Stockholm Open; Russia’s Khachanov wins title in Almaty
    AP
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final, South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates in pictures: Kerr removes Wolvaardt, Bosch in same over
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2024: Pardeep Narwal becomes first Pro Kabaddi League player to cross 1700 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on ATP

  1. Tommy Paul wins the Stockholm Open; Russia’s Khachanov wins title in Almaty
    AP
  2. Rome win gives Medvedev confidence for claycourt swing
    Reuters
  3. Murray beaten by Paire in Montpellier first round
    AFP
  4. Australian Open 2024, Day 1 Order of Play: Djokovic, Sabalenka in action on opening day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Eubanks struggles with muscle injury, loses at Auckland Classic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants 32-26 Bengaluru Bulls; Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Bengal Warriorz 39-34
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: Kerr removes Wolvaardt, Bosch in an over; SA 54/3
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tommy Paul wins the Stockholm Open; Russia’s Khachanov wins title in Almaty
    AP
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final, South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates in pictures: Kerr removes Wolvaardt, Bosch in same over
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2024: Pardeep Narwal becomes first Pro Kabaddi League player to cross 1700 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment