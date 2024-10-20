Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Hall of famer Neetu defends Harmanpreet; Successful teams outside Big Three please Cook

Chairperson of the Indian women’s team’s selection panel, Neetu David defended captain Harmanpreet Kaur after a group-stage exit in the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Neetu was one of the three players to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, along with Alastair Cook and AB de Villiers, the former captains of the men’s teams of England and South Africa, respectively.

“I got a bit emotional too because I never thought I’d get to this place. I didn’t even know there were Indian Women in the Hall Of Fame. I have Diana Edulji with me here. She supported me then, she’s supported me now,” Neetu said after her induction.

“The more Indian women’s cricket is visible and recognised around the world, it is a big deal for us at home. I hope we have more women from India making it to the Hall of Fame,” she added.

Neetu quipped on the need for correct timing in the sport, defending the India women’s captain in the process.

“The kind of form Harmanpreet is in, age is just a number… When the 50-over World Cup in 2022 was done, we saw how even Mithali Raj made (her) way into the leadership role. Everything has a time,” she said here on Saturday.

Neetu David played 107 matches and picked up 182 wickets in international cricket, with her last game being an ODI against England in September 2008. | Photo Credit: N. BALAJI / THE HINDU ARCHIVES

A big name missing from the squad in this World Cup was pace-bowling all-rounder Shikha Pandey, whose omission from the national set-up has not been explained.

“No regrets or second thoughts about the squad that went. We followed these players all through the year. We accept the loss to Australia which is a really good side. Don’t think we’ve left anyone behind while selecting this side.

“She’s (Shikha Pandey) very good. But in today’s cricket, fitness is very important. It is a main criteria today. We needed to look at that too. We are working on bench strength. I hope everyone will see good pacers in the team in the time to come,” she added.

Former England captain Alastair Cook said England will have to live with the criticism of an underwhelming World Cup finish in the UAE.

“I’ve only ever been part of one ICC final and we lost that to India. There was no coming back because there was no other game. When you get funded like they do and get the support they do, results are expected. That is the unfortunate world the girls now live in and they have to deal with it,” Cook said.

“Hopefully it makes them more hungry. Ultimately, England, Australia, and India - where there are more finances and things working for them - have a target on their backs. That is the nature of the beast. It’s interesting to see how they respond to it.”

Cook, who lost the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2013, said that the horrors of losing clutch matches stays with players and living with it is what makes the cricket a challenging game off the field. | Photo Credit: AP

Cook said it was good to have teams outside the big three - England, Australia and India – performing well.

“It’s the same in the men’s game. For it to survive and thrive, you don’t need three best teams, you need eight good teams. You want series and tournaments that are competitive. Sport with meaning and consequences is better than that where you know who is winning. Look at New Zealand. It was chastised when they played against England recently, making it to the World Cup final.

“My daughters play cricket. They would have loved to see England in the final. But they won’t. They will come and watch the best players from New Zealand and South Africa and hopefully, they’ll inspire my daughters whether they want to play for England or not, just to go out with bat and ball,” he added.