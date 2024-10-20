Captain Devine lauds ‘once in a generation’ Kerr after New Zealand clinches maiden T20 Women’s World Cup title

Fourty three runs with the bat and three important wickets with the ball. Amelia kerr’s all-round show sealed the victory for New Zealand against South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine lauded the 24-year-old during the presentation ceremony, who bagged both player of the final and player of the tournament awards.

“We all know she’s a once-in-a-generation player. Physically to do what she did with the bat, I think she can’t feel her legs. She is not a bad cricketer but the person that she is, the world is her oyster and is great,” said Devine.

Kerr with 15 wickets, became the most successful bowler in a single edition of the tournament. She surpassed England’s Anya Shrubsole and Australia’s Megan Schutt, who had taken 13 wickets in 2014 and 2020, respectively. Interestingly, the Proteas’ Nonkululeko Mlaba, who has taken 12 wickets in 2024, is next on the list.

“I’m a little bit speechless and I’m just so stoked to get the win, considering what this team’s been through and yeah, it’s what dreams are made of,” Kerr said during the post match presentation.

New Zealand, which won the ODI World Cup back in 2000, clinched its first-ever ICC T20 title with the 32-run win over South Africa.

“Hard to put into words what it means, not just to me but to this group of players. And for New Zealand Cricket as well. It’s been a long time between drinks. The great thing about this group is we’ve known what we’ve been trying to achieve the last 18 months. Results haven’t gone in our favour but we know we’ve been building in the right direction,” Devine said.