NZ-W vs SA-W, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand v South Africa head-to-head stats

For the first time since 2016, the Women’s T20 World Cup will have a new winner when South Africa and New Zealand lock horns in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

Both teams have wounds of a disappointing home World Cup (albeit in different formats) in their recent past - South Africa fell to Australia last year in the T20 World Cup final while New Zealand never made it past the group stage in the ODI World Cup in 2022.

Head-to-head Matches: 16 New Zealand: 11 South Africa: 4 No result: 1 Last result: South Africa won by 11 runs (OCT 15, 2023) Recent results: South Africa - 2 | New Zealand - 2 | NR - 1

MOST RUNS IN NZ-W vs SA-W

Batters Matches Runs Strike Rate Highest score Sophie Devine (NZ) 14 699 138.41 105 Susie Bates (NZ) 16 585 128.57 124* Mignon du Preez (SA) 12 248 112.72 51

MOST WICKETS IN NZ-W vs SA-W

Bowlers Matches Wickets Economy Best Bowling figures Sophie Devine (NZ) 14 15 8.00 3/16 Hayley Jensen (SA) 8 10 6.15 2/28 Amelia Kerr (NZ) 11 9 5.92 2/17