MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ-W vs SA-W, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand v South Africa head-to-head stats

NZ-W vs SA-W: Here’s the head-to-head stats of New Zealand against South Africa ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 07:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand and South Africa team captains pose with the trophy ahead of the final.
New Zealand and South Africa team captains pose with the trophy ahead of the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

New Zealand and South Africa team captains pose with the trophy ahead of the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

For the first time since 2016, the Women’s T20 World Cup will have a new winner when South Africa and New Zealand lock horns in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

Both teams have wounds of a disappointing home World Cup (albeit in different formats) in their recent past - South Africa fell to Australia last year in the T20 World Cup final while New Zealand never made it past the group stage in the ODI World Cup in 2022.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

Head-to-head
Matches: 16
New Zealand: 11
South Africa: 4
No result: 1
Last result: South Africa won by 11 runs (OCT 15, 2023)
Recent results: South Africa - 2 | New Zealand - 2 | NR - 1

MOST RUNS IN NZ-W vs SA-W

Batters Matches Runs Strike Rate Highest score
Sophie Devine (NZ) 14 699 138.41 105
Susie Bates (NZ) 16 585 128.57 124*
Mignon du Preez (SA) 12 248 112.72 51

MOST WICKETS IN NZ-W vs SA-W

Bowlers Matches Wickets Economy Best Bowling figures
Sophie Devine (NZ) 14 15 8.00 3/16
Hayley Jensen (SA) 8 10 6.15 2/28
Amelia Kerr (NZ) 11 9 5.92 2/17

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ-W vs SA-W, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand v South Africa head-to-head stats
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MSC v KBFC, Preview, H2h record, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Six Kings Slam: Djokovic beats Nadal in duo’s last ever battle
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 2: Washington, Pradosh tons put TN in control vs Delhi; Ruturaj leads Maharashtra fightback vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in pictures: Real-time gallery of Kolkata derby in ISL 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. NZ-W vs SA-W, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand v South Africa head-to-head stats
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview: South Africa, New Zealand lock horns in ultimate showdown to become new champion
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of umpires, match referee and officials for South Africa vs New Zealand final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Suzie Bates’ buzzer beater ‘Michael Jordan moment’ takes New Zealand to the final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. West Indies vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: NZ-W beats WI-W by eight runs to qualify for final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ-W vs SA-W, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand v South Africa head-to-head stats
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MSC v KBFC, Preview, H2h record, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Six Kings Slam: Djokovic beats Nadal in duo’s last ever battle
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 2: Washington, Pradosh tons put TN in control vs Delhi; Ruturaj leads Maharashtra fightback vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in pictures: Real-time gallery of Kolkata derby in ISL 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment