New Zealand and South Africa will lock horns on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai with the aim to lift its maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title.
The White Ferns edged past West Indies by eight runs on Friday, while the Proteas defeated defending champion Australia by eight wickets in its semiifinal match.
The International Cricket Council on Saturay confirmed the match officials for the decider.
Nimali Perera and Claire Polosak will umpire their first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final as Anna Harris taking the role of third umpire, with Jacquline Williams serving as the fourth umpire.
GS Lakshmi has been selected as the match referee for the final in Dubai.
READ | Suzie Bates’ buzzer beater ‘Michael Jordan moment’ takes New Zealand to the final
Perera officiated the semifinal between Australia and South Africa earlier in the tournament and was also an umpire in last year’s semifinal between Australia and India.
Polosak, a highly experienced umpire, will oversee her 64th women’s T20 international. She was part of the on-field umpiring team during the semifinals of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup and this year’s semifinal between West Indies and New Zealand in Sharjah.
MATCH OFFICIALS FOR ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 FINAL
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 4, 1st Test: Play stopped due to bad light; New Zealand needs 107 runs to win after India all out for 462
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of umpires, match referee and officials for South Africa vs New Zealand final
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Predicted 11, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30PM IST
- Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2 updates: Tamil Nadu declares on 674/6 vs Delhi; Ruturaj Gaikwad scores fifty vs Mumbai
- Bengaluru weather forecast for Sunday, October 20: Will rain impact day 5 of India vs New Zealand Test?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE