Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of umpires, match referee and officials for South Africa vs New Zealand final

New Zealand and South Africa will lock horns on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai with the aim to lift its maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title.

The White Ferns edged past West Indies by eight runs on Friday, while the Proteas defeated defending champion Australia by eight wickets in its semiifinal match.

The International Cricket Council on Saturay confirmed the match officials for the decider.

Nimali Perera and Claire Polosak will umpire their first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final as Anna Harris taking the role of third umpire, with Jacquline Williams serving as the fourth umpire.

GS Lakshmi has been selected as the match referee for the final in Dubai.

Perera officiated the semifinal between Australia and South Africa earlier in the tournament and was also an umpire in last year’s semifinal between Australia and India.

Polosak, a highly experienced umpire, will oversee her 64th women’s T20 international. She was part of the on-field umpiring team during the semifinals of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup and this year’s semifinal between West Indies and New Zealand in Sharjah.