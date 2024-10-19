MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of umpires, match referee and officials for South Africa vs New Zealand final

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Here are the on-field umpires, match referee and other officials for the final between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dubai.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 16:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Claire Polosak will umpire her first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final. (File Photo)
Claire Polosak will umpire her first ICC Women's T20 World Cup final. (File Photo)
infoIcon

Claire Polosak will umpire her first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

New Zealand and South Africa will lock horns on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai with the aim to lift its maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title.

The White Ferns edged past West Indies by eight runs on Friday, while the Proteas defeated defending champion Australia by eight wickets in its semiifinal match.

The International Cricket Council on Saturay confirmed the match officials for the decider.

Nimali Perera and Claire Polosak will umpire their first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final as Anna Harris taking the role of third umpire, with Jacquline Williams serving as the fourth umpire.

GS Lakshmi has been selected as the match referee for the final in Dubai.

READ | Suzie Bates’ buzzer beater ‘Michael Jordan moment’ takes New Zealand to the final

Perera officiated the semifinal between Australia and South Africa earlier in the tournament and was also an umpire in last year’s semifinal between Australia and India.

Polosak, a highly experienced umpire, will oversee her 64th women’s T20 international. She was part of the on-field umpiring team during the semifinals of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup and this year’s semifinal between West Indies and New Zealand in Sharjah.

MATCH OFFICIALS FOR ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 FINAL
On-field: Nimali Perera & Claire Polosak
Third: Anna Harris
Fourth: Jacquline Williams
Referee: GS Lakshmi

