IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 4, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru; India 231/3, trails New Zealand by 125 runs

No turn, good for batting wicket in Bengaluru

The 453 runs scored on day 3 was only second on the list of the most prolific days in Test cricket in India, with 470 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai being the record.

“It was difficult to control runs on this wicket. Even the good deliveries were being hit. There wasn’t much turn off the pitch. Maybe because it was damp yesterday, today it had become hard. This ground also has a history. It is a small ground, and runs are easily scored here,” Kuldeep Yadav said after day’s play.