IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 4, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru; India 231/3, trails New Zealand by 125 runs

IND vs NZ Live Score: Catch all the scores and match updates from Day 4 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand taking place in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Updated : Oct 19, 2024 08:29 IST

Team Sportstar
Follow India vs New Zealand 1st Test live.
Follow India vs New Zealand 1st Test live. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Follow India vs New Zealand 1st Test live. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday. 

  • October 19, 2024 08:16
    Weather update

    There is a good chance of rain affecting today’s game. It is currently overcast and even raining in some parts of the city. The forecast shows continuous showers throughout the day. 

  • October 19, 2024 08:07
    No turn, good for batting wicket in Bengaluru

    The 453 runs scored on day 3 was only second on the list of the most prolific days in Test cricket in India, with 470 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai being the record. 

    “It was difficult to control runs on this wicket. Even the good deliveries were being hit. There wasn’t much turn off the pitch. Maybe because it was damp yesterday, today it had become hard. This ground also has a history. It is a small ground, and runs are easily scored here,” Kuldeep Yadav said after day’s play. 

  • October 19, 2024 08:00
    How’s the weather in Bengaluru?

    “No rain, but an overcast morning. There were some overnight showers,” Dhruva Prasad with an important update. 

  • October 19, 2024 07:45
    A bitter aftertaste for India

    Virat Kohli’s wicket off the final ball gives New Zealand a slight advantage ahead of the fourth day. 

    Here’s Dhruva Prasad’s report from third day: 

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli wicket off last ball leaves bitter aftertaste as India tries to mount comeback

    Rachin Ravindra shines with a century as New Zealand dominates India in a historic Test match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

  • October 19, 2024 07:34
    What happened on Day 3?

    - New Zealand quick wickets early in the day before Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee put on century-plus stand for the eighth wicket. 

    - Ravindra scored his century and Southee hit a fifty as the Kiwis took 356-run lead. 

    - Indian openers provide a better start. Rohit Sharma goes on to make a half-century. 

    - Sarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli share 136-run partnership for third wicket. Both score fifties. 

    - Kohli gets out off the last ball of the day. India still trails by 125 runs with seven wickets in hand. 

  • October 19, 2024 07:17
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

