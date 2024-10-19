Sarfaraz Khan hits first international hundred during India vs New Zealand 1st Test

Sarfaraz Khan scored his first international hundred during the opening Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. It took him seven innings to do so.

Sarfaraz brought it up in 110 balls, smashing 13 fours and three sixes.

He replaced Shubman Gill, who is nursing a stiff neck, in the playing XI. The 26-year-old made his Test debut against England in Rajkot earlier this year.

In the first innings against the Kiwis, he was out for a duck but made a terrific comeback in the second, making this the 22nd instance of an Indian batter registering a duck and a hundred in the same Test.

After the openers fell in quick succession, he built up a hundred-plus stand with Virat Kohli for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed.

Sarfaraz is coming off a double century in the Irani Cup for Mumbai against Rest of India earlier this month. In First-Class cricket, he has scored 15 centuries.