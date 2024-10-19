MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sarfaraz Khan hits first international hundred during India vs New Zealand 1st Test

He brought it up in 110 balls, smashing 13 fours and three sixes.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 09:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sarfaraz Khan during the first test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
India’s Sarfaraz Khan during the first test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Sarfaraz Khan during the first test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu

Sarfaraz Khan scored his first international hundred during the opening Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. It took him seven innings to do so.

Sarfaraz brought it up in 110 balls, smashing 13 fours and three sixes.

He replaced Shubman Gill, who is nursing a stiff neck, in the playing XI. The 26-year-old made his Test debut against England in Rajkot earlier this year.

In the first innings against the Kiwis, he was out for a duck but made a terrific comeback in the second, making this the 22nd instance of an Indian batter registering a duck and a hundred in the same Test.

After the openers fell in quick succession, he built up a hundred-plus stand with Virat Kohli for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed.

Sarfaraz is coming off a double century in the Irani Cup for Mumbai against Rest of India earlier this month. In First-Class cricket, he has scored 15 centuries.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Sarfaraz Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 4, 1st Test: India 334/3, trails New Zealand by 22 runs; Pant, Sarfaraz share 100-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sarfaraz Khan hits first international hundred during India vs New Zealand 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2 updates: Washington Sundar smashes hundred vs Delhi; Mumbai aims big lead vs Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. Moto GP: Martin wins Australian sprint race, extends Championship lead
    AFP
  5. IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 3: Kohli wicket off last ball leaves bitter aftertaste as India tries to mount comeback
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sarfaraz Khan hits first international hundred during India vs New Zealand 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ishan Kishan set for comeback with India A’s Australia tour
    PTI
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 4, 1st Test: India 334/3, trails New Zealand by 22 runs; Pant, Sarfaraz share 100-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes fourth Indian batter to score 9000 Test runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 4, 1st Test: India 334/3, trails New Zealand by 22 runs; Pant, Sarfaraz share 100-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sarfaraz Khan hits first international hundred during India vs New Zealand 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2 updates: Washington Sundar smashes hundred vs Delhi; Mumbai aims big lead vs Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. Moto GP: Martin wins Australian sprint race, extends Championship lead
    AFP
  5. IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 3: Kohli wicket off last ball leaves bitter aftertaste as India tries to mount comeback
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment