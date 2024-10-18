Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian batter to score 9000 Test runs during the first match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
He achieved the milestone in his 197th innings, joining an elite group alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.
Kohli scored a fifty in the second innings of the opening Test against the Kiwis after being dismissed for a duck in the first.
The 35-year-old notched up 29 hundreds and 31 half-centuries en route to this feat. His highest score in Tests to date is 254 not out which he registered in 2019 against South Africa in Pune.
Indian batters who have scored more than 9000 Test runs
- Sachin Tendulkar - 15,921
- Rahul Dravid - 13,625
- Sunil Gavaskar - 10,122
- Virat Kohli - 9000*
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 1, Round 2 Updates: Sai Sudharshan’s maiden FC double hundred puts TN in control vs Delhi; Ayush Mhatre ton powers Mumbai
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre scores maiden First-Class hundred for Mumbai against Maharashtra
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sai Sudharsan scores maiden First-Class double century
- IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 3, 1st Test: India 220/2, trails by 136 runs; Sarfaraz, Kohli in cruise control
- Newcastle’s Howe says he was not contacted by FA over England job
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE