Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian batter to score 9000 Test runs during the first match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

He achieved the milestone in his 197th innings, joining an elite group alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.

Kohli scored a fifty in the second innings of the opening Test against the Kiwis after being dismissed for a duck in the first.

The 35-year-old notched up 29 hundreds and 31 half-centuries en route to this feat. His highest score in Tests to date is 254 not out which he registered in 2019 against South Africa in Pune.

Indian batters who have scored more than 9000 Test runs