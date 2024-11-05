Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan sweats on Khaleel, Chahar’s absence as it hosts Hyderabad

Rajasthan and Hyderabad would be eager to wiggle out of Elite Group B’s mid-table clutter when they lock horns in a fourth-round fixture of the Ranji Trophy from Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

While both the teams have managed to bag a win, the host finds itself better-placed on the leader-board (fourth, 10 points), having managed to eke out two draws earlier.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad (fifth, seven points) would be high on confidence, coming on the back of an innings win against Puducherry. Its coach Vineet Saxena consequently doesn’t plan on tinkering much ahead of the key clash.

“We are looking to stick to a process—both in batting and bowling. Set batters need to score big and not lose wickets in clusters. The bowlers have to be patient and look to execute the plans already in place,” the 43-year-old said.

With the venue expected to assist spinners as play wears on, the visitor will have an ace up its sleeve in the shape of Tanay Thyagarajan. The left-arm spinner, 28, is only one of three bowlers to have picked 20 wickets in the premier red-ball tournament in the ongoing iteration. He will hold the coign of vantage with Rajasthan having five right-handed batters in the top six.

Additionally, Hyderabad’s Saranu Nishanth, the towering 6-foot-9-inch pacer who played his debut First Class match this season, has recovered from his leg injury and is set to replace Kartikeya Kak.

A few prominent faces still missing from the dressing room has the home team’s coach Rajesh Bishnoi like a cat on hot bricks. He said, “The overall experience of the bowling department has taken a hit due to the absence of Rahul Chahar (finger injury), Khaleel Ahmed and Manav Suthar (both on India A duty). We are backing all our players and trying nothing new.”