MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan sweats on Khaleel, Chahar’s absence as it hosts Hyderabad

While both the teams have managed to bag a win, the host finds itself better-placed on the leader-board (fourth, 10 points), having managed to eke out two draws earlier.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 19:13 IST , JAIPUR - 2 MINS READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
FILE PHOTO: With the venue expected to assist spinners as play wears on, Hyderabad will have an ace up its sleeve in the shape of Tanay Thyagarajan.
FILE PHOTO: With the venue expected to assist spinners as play wears on, Hyderabad will have an ace up its sleeve in the shape of Tanay Thyagarajan. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: With the venue expected to assist spinners as play wears on, Hyderabad will have an ace up its sleeve in the shape of Tanay Thyagarajan. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

Rajasthan and Hyderabad would be eager to wiggle out of Elite Group B’s mid-table clutter when they lock horns in a fourth-round fixture of the Ranji Trophy from Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

While both the teams have managed to bag a win, the host finds itself better-placed on the leader-board (fourth, 10 points), having managed to eke out two draws earlier.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad (fifth, seven points) would be high on confidence, coming on the back of an innings win against Puducherry. Its coach Vineet Saxena consequently doesn’t plan on tinkering much ahead of the key clash.

“We are looking to stick to a process—both in batting and bowling. Set batters need to score big and not lose wickets in clusters. The bowlers have to be patient and look to execute the plans already in place,” the 43-year-old said.

Also read | Buoyed by Shreyas’ return, Mumbai looks to get campaign back on track against Odisha

With the venue expected to assist spinners as play wears on, the visitor will have an ace up its sleeve in the shape of Tanay Thyagarajan. The left-arm spinner, 28, is only one of three bowlers to have picked 20 wickets in the premier red-ball tournament in the ongoing iteration. He will hold the coign of vantage with Rajasthan having five right-handed batters in the top six.

Additionally, Hyderabad’s Saranu Nishanth, the towering 6-foot-9-inch pacer who played his debut First Class match this season, has recovered from his leg injury and is set to replace Kartikeya Kak.

A few prominent faces still missing from the dressing room has the home team’s coach Rajesh Bishnoi like a cat on hot bricks. He said, “The overall experience of the bowling department has taken a hit due to the absence of Rahul Chahar (finger injury), Khaleel Ahmed and Manav Suthar (both on India A duty). We are backing all our players and trying nothing new.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Rajasthan /

Hyderabad /

Tanay Thyagarajan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man United manager Amorim talks about links to Manchester City before taking up MUFC job
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces UP Yoddhas, Arjun Deshwal in action at 8 PM; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan sweats on Khaleel, Chahar’s absence as it hosts Hyderabad
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 5: Karnataka advances to quarterfinals in hockey national championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-2025: Kerala hosts UP with rain threat looming large
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan sweats on Khaleel, Chahar’s absence as it hosts Hyderabad
    Santadeep Dey
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Buoyed by Shreyas’ return, Mumbai looks to get campaign back on track against Odisha
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Focus on Delhi’s batting unit in clash against Chandigarh 
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. India’s series whitewash against New Zealand could ‘awaken a sleeping giant’, says Hazlewood ahead of BGT
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs New Zealand Test series review: Futile search for rare moment of calm in a season of flux
    Pranay Rajiv ,Shayan Acharya,Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man United manager Amorim talks about links to Manchester City before taking up MUFC job
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces UP Yoddhas, Arjun Deshwal in action at 8 PM; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan sweats on Khaleel, Chahar’s absence as it hosts Hyderabad
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 5: Karnataka advances to quarterfinals in hockey national championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-2025: Kerala hosts UP with rain threat looming large
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment