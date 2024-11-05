MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-2025: Kerala hosts UP with rain threat looming large

Sharp and intense rain has been lashing parts of Thiruvananthapuram for the last few days, casting a shadow of doubt regarding whether the match can start on time on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 18:58 IST , THIRUVANANTHAPURAM - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Kerala will rely on the spin troika of Aditya Sarwate (in pic), Jalaj Saxena and Baba Aparajith to trouble the Uttar Pradesh batters in the Ranji Trophy Group C match beginning in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.
Kerala will rely on the spin troika of Aditya Sarwate (in pic), Jalaj Saxena and Baba Aparajith to trouble the Uttar Pradesh batters in the Ranji Trophy Group C match beginning in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Kerala will rely on the spin troika of Aditya Sarwate (in pic), Jalaj Saxena and Baba Aparajith to trouble the Uttar Pradesh batters in the Ranji Trophy Group C match beginning in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The rain, which has been stalking both Kerala and Uttar Pradesh this season, is likely to thwart the teams from gathering maximum points in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C encounter which begins at the St. Xavier’s College ground on Wednesday.

Sharp and intense rain has been lashing parts of Thiruvananthapuram for the last few days. Heavy rain forced Uttar Pradesh to call off the nets session on Monday. Though both teams got much needed practice on Tuesday morning under bright sunshine, heavy rain in the evening has cast a shadow of doubt regarding whether the match can start on time on Wednesday.

Three weeks ago, rain had wiped away nearly five sessions of play in the Kerala-Punjab encounter at the same venue. Though Kerala beat Punjab comprehensively at home, rain affected Kerala’s away matches against both Karnataka and Bengal which ended in draws. With captain Sachin Baby hinting at Kerala playing to its strength at home, the host will again rely on spin troika of Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate and Baba Aparajith to bamboozle the visiting UP batters.

READ | Buoyed by Shreyas’ return, Mumbai looks to get campaign back on track against Odisha

The biggest positive for Kerala in the drawn encounter against Bengal was the lower order fightback triggered by Saxena and Salman Nizar with both scoring half centuries. Along with the in-form Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kerala will be hoping for other top order batters to come good against Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh showed signs of hitting full stride against Punjab. The top order batters - Nitish Rana and Madhav Kaushik - got runs while key bowlers including Shivam Mavi had a good workout with the ball. The visitor will miss Rinku Singh who will be away on India duty. However, with enough depth in its batting, Uttar Pradesh can easily tide over Rinku’s absence. Captain Aryan Juyal will be tempted to play veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla given the venue’s propensity to help spinners. Saurabh Kumar and Shivam Sharma are the two spin bowling all-rounders in the side and Kerala has its task cut out against one of the better balanced teams in the group.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Kerala /

Uttar Pradesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-2025: Kerala hosts UP with rain threat looming large
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Sunil’s U Mumba vs Ashu’s Dabang Delhi next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu hopes to topple struggling Assam with captain Sai Kishore back in squad
    C Shyam Sundar
  4. Hockey Nationals 2024: Several India Internationals sit out; Craig Fulton set to attend
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 5: India bags 14 medals in Asia Pickleball Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-2025: Kerala hosts UP with rain threat looming large
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu hopes to topple struggling Assam with captain Sai Kishore back in squad
    C Shyam Sundar
  3. Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 4: Full list of matches, timings, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Kerala ends in draw after Day 4 called off after sunset
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Ranji Trophy: Bihar’s Gani hits spirited ton but Karnataka clinches win and six points
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-2025: Kerala hosts UP with rain threat looming large
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Sunil’s U Mumba vs Ashu’s Dabang Delhi next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu hopes to topple struggling Assam with captain Sai Kishore back in squad
    C Shyam Sundar
  4. Hockey Nationals 2024: Several India Internationals sit out; Craig Fulton set to attend
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 5: India bags 14 medals in Asia Pickleball Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment