Ranji Trophy 2024-2025: Kerala hosts UP with rain threat looming large

The rain, which has been stalking both Kerala and Uttar Pradesh this season, is likely to thwart the teams from gathering maximum points in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C encounter which begins at the St. Xavier’s College ground on Wednesday.

Sharp and intense rain has been lashing parts of Thiruvananthapuram for the last few days. Heavy rain forced Uttar Pradesh to call off the nets session on Monday. Though both teams got much needed practice on Tuesday morning under bright sunshine, heavy rain in the evening has cast a shadow of doubt regarding whether the match can start on time on Wednesday.

Three weeks ago, rain had wiped away nearly five sessions of play in the Kerala-Punjab encounter at the same venue. Though Kerala beat Punjab comprehensively at home, rain affected Kerala’s away matches against both Karnataka and Bengal which ended in draws. With captain Sachin Baby hinting at Kerala playing to its strength at home, the host will again rely on spin troika of Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate and Baba Aparajith to bamboozle the visiting UP batters.

The biggest positive for Kerala in the drawn encounter against Bengal was the lower order fightback triggered by Saxena and Salman Nizar with both scoring half centuries. Along with the in-form Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kerala will be hoping for other top order batters to come good against Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh showed signs of hitting full stride against Punjab. The top order batters - Nitish Rana and Madhav Kaushik - got runs while key bowlers including Shivam Mavi had a good workout with the ball. The visitor will miss Rinku Singh who will be away on India duty. However, with enough depth in its batting, Uttar Pradesh can easily tide over Rinku’s absence. Captain Aryan Juyal will be tempted to play veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla given the venue’s propensity to help spinners. Saurabh Kumar and Shivam Sharma are the two spin bowling all-rounders in the side and Kerala has its task cut out against one of the better balanced teams in the group.