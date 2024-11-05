The 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy - India’s premier domestic First-Class cricket competition - will continue with the fourth round starting from November 6.
As many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in this round, with 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) division.
Karnataka will look to continue its winning momentum as it takes on Bengal at home.
Here is the full list of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 matches:
RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 4 (ELITE)
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 4 (PLATE)
Here’s where you can watch all the action of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 matches:
Ranji Trophy Round 4 LIVE streaming info
When to watch Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches?
Where to watch Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches?
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 4: Full list of matches, timings, LIVE streaming info
- Harmanpreet Kaur moves up to ninth, Smriti Mandhana remains fourth in latest Women’s ODI rankings
- Hockey India League 2024-25: Men’s full schedule, fixtures, format, venues
- Manolo Marquez names 26 probables for Malaysia friendly; Yadwad earns maiden call-up
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Focus on Delhi’s batting unit in clash against Chandigarh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE