MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 4: Full list of matches, timings, LIVE streaming info

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Here is the schedule for the second round of matches, to be held from November 6 to 9. A total of 19 games will take place across the Elite and Plate divisions. 

Published : Nov 05, 2024 15:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal scored a century against Bihar during the third round of the Ranji Trophy.
Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal scored a century against Bihar during the third round of the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal scored a century against Bihar during the third round of the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

The 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy - India’s premier domestic First-Class cricket competition - will continue with the fourth round starting from November 6.

As many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in this round, with 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) division.

Karnataka will look to continue its winning momentum as it takes on Bengal at home.

Here is the full list of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 matches:

RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 4 (ELITE)
Group A
Meghalaya vs Jammu & Kashmir, Shillong - 9:30 AM IST
Tripura vs Baroda, Agartala - 8:45 AM IST
Maharastra vs Services, Pune - 9:30 AM IST
Mumbai vs Odisha, Mumbai - 9:30 AM IST
Group B
Rajasthan vs Hyderabad, Jaipur - 9:30 AM IST
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh, Nagput - 9:30 AM IST
Gujarat vs Puducherry, Ahmedabad - 9:30 AM IST
Andhra vs Uttarakhand, Vizianagaram - 9:30 AM IST
Group C
Karnataka vs Bengal, Bengaluru - 9:30 AM IST
Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh, Patna - 9:30 AM IST
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, Thiruvananthapuram - 9:30 AM IST
Haryana vs Punjab, Rohtak - 9:30 AM IST
Group D
Assam vs Tamil Nadu, Guwahati - 9:30 AM IST
Chandigarh vs Delhi, Chandigarh - 9:30 AM IST
Chhattisgarh vs Railways - 9:30 AM IST
Jharkhand vs Saurashtra, Ranchi - 9:30 AM IST
RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 4 (PLATE)
Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Ahmedabad - 9:30 AM IST
Mizoram vs Goa, Ahmedabad - 9:30 AM IST
Nagaland vs Sikkim, Dimapur, Nagaland - 9:30 AM IST

Here’s where you can watch all the action of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 matches:

Ranji Trophy Round 4 LIVE streaming info
When to watch Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches?
The match between Baroda and Tripura, is scheduled to commence at 8:45 am IST. All the other 18 matches will kick off at 9:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 6.
Where to watch Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches?
The LIVE telecast of select Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches can be found on the Sports18 Network’s TV channels.
The LIVE stream of select Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches can be found on JioCinema app and website. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates from this round.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Karnataka /

Bengal /

Kerala /

Mumbai /

Tamil Nadu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 4: Full list of matches, timings, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Harmanpreet Kaur moves up to ninth, Smriti Mandhana remains fourth in latest Women’s ODI rankings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Men’s full schedule, fixtures, format, venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manolo Marquez names 26 probables for Malaysia friendly; Yadwad earns maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Focus on Delhi’s batting unit in clash against Chandigarh 
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 4: Full list of matches, timings, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Kerala ends in draw after Day 4 called off after sunset
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Ranji Trophy: Bihar’s Gani hits spirited ton but Karnataka clinches win and six points
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Playing after nearly 100 days, an ‘emotional’ Vijay Shankar enjoys his cricket with Tamil Nadu
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rana is totally ready to play Test cricket, says Delhi coach Sarandeep
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 4: Full list of matches, timings, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Harmanpreet Kaur moves up to ninth, Smriti Mandhana remains fourth in latest Women’s ODI rankings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Men’s full schedule, fixtures, format, venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manolo Marquez names 26 probables for Malaysia friendly; Yadwad earns maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Focus on Delhi’s batting unit in clash against Chandigarh 
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment