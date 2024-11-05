The 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy - India’s premier domestic First-Class cricket competition - will continue with the fourth round starting from November 6.

As many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in this round, with 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) division.

Karnataka will look to continue its winning momentum as it takes on Bengal at home.

Here is the full list of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 matches:

RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 4 (ELITE) Group A Meghalaya vs Jammu & Kashmir, Shillong - 9:30 AM IST Tripura vs Baroda, Agartala - 8:45 AM IST Maharastra vs Services, Pune - 9:30 AM IST Mumbai vs Odisha, Mumbai - 9:30 AM IST Group B Rajasthan vs Hyderabad, Jaipur - 9:30 AM IST Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh, Nagput - 9:30 AM IST Gujarat vs Puducherry, Ahmedabad - 9:30 AM IST Andhra vs Uttarakhand, Vizianagaram - 9:30 AM IST Group C Karnataka vs Bengal, Bengaluru - 9:30 AM IST Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh, Patna - 9:30 AM IST Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, Thiruvananthapuram - 9:30 AM IST Haryana vs Punjab, Rohtak - 9:30 AM IST Group D Assam vs Tamil Nadu, Guwahati - 9:30 AM IST Chandigarh vs Delhi, Chandigarh - 9:30 AM IST Chhattisgarh vs Railways - 9:30 AM IST Jharkhand vs Saurashtra, Ranchi - 9:30 AM IST

RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 4 (PLATE) Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Ahmedabad - 9:30 AM IST Mizoram vs Goa, Ahmedabad - 9:30 AM IST Nagaland vs Sikkim, Dimapur, Nagaland - 9:30 AM IST

Here’s where you can watch all the action of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 matches: