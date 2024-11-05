Manolo Marquez names 26 probables for Malaysia friendly; Yadwad earns maiden call-up

The Indian senior men’s football team head coach Manolo Marquez, on Tuesday, announced a 26-member probables list for the FIFA International Friendly against Malaysia.

The Blue Tigers will take on Malaysia on November 18 at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

The team is yet to win a game under the Spaniard since he took over after the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification debacle.

The team was held to a 0-0 draw by low-ranked Mauritius in his first game in charge and has since endured a 0-3 loss against Syria and a 1-1 draw at Vietnam.

Ahead of the upcoming friendly, the team will begin its training camp in Hyderabad on November 11.

India squad Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith. Defenders: Aakash Sangwan, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan. Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan. Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.