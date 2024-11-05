MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League: Fonseca urges Milan to seize chance for win against Real Madrid

AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca said his side would not back down at the Bernabeu and will play with an aggressive mentality going after what he believed would be a statement win.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 09:22 IST , MADRID - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca.
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca has said he does not fear Real Madrid and urged his players to embrace the moment when his side faces the title holders in a Champions League clash between the European giants in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

Despite having won more Champions League titles (seven) than any other club apart from Real (15), it has been almost two decades since Milan lifted the trophy in 2007, while the Madrid side have done it six times in the previous 11 editions.

Fonseca said his side would not back down at the Bernabeu and will play with an aggressive mentality going after what he believed would be a statement win for Milan who is eager to prove it can be contenders for the crown.

“We’re playing against a team that aspires to win the Champions League every year and for us it’s a great opportunity to grow in a different context,” he told a press conference.

READ | UEFA Champions League: Guardiola sees challenging season for injury-hit City

“We’ll play without fear of anything, with courage, because we believe we can play a great game and do great things.

“I always transmit to my team the desire to win and tomorrow will be no different. Real Madrid are a great team, but we will go out there thinking about winning. After that, anything can happen, but that’s the mentality.

“To win a match like this, we have to defend well, have possession of the ball and create dangerous situations. A match against Real Madrid is a chance to show the world our quality and the way we are growing.”

Real is 12th in the 36-team Champions League table with six points, while Milan is languishing in 25th spot - just outside the playoff places - with three points after three games.

Fonseca said he had carefully studied Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Real Madrid in La Liga’s Clasico in the Spanish capital over a week ago and that he had made his players watch the game so they could thoroughly examine their rivals.

“I saw the derby, it’s impossible not to watch it. They are teams I like to watch and I paid close attention to the game,” Fonseca said.

“We are different from Barcelona but it was important to see Real Madrid’s intentions against them because Barca have a similar way of defending with us. We made the whole team watch the game.

“It (Tuesday’s) is the match between the two clubs that have won the Champions League the most. There are many games in the continent that are big, but this one is obviously something special, a match between two clubs that are attractive.

“We hope to put on a good show for people who enjoy good football.”

