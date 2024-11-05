MagazineBuy Print

New York City sets world record for largest marathon: organisers

The New York City Marathon on Sunday broke the record for the world’s largest marathon, with 55,646 runners crossing the finish line in Central Park, organisers said.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 08:12 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Runners make their way across the Verrazzano Narrows bridge during the New York City Marathon.
Runners make their way across the Verrazzano Narrows bridge during the New York City Marathon. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Runners make their way across the Verrazzano Narrows bridge during the New York City Marathon. | Photo Credit: AP

The New York City Marathon on Sunday broke the record for the world’s largest marathon, with 55,646 runners crossing the finish line in Central Park, organisers said.

That beat the record set by Berlin’s Marathon in September, when 54,280 completed the fellow World Marathon Major.

The five-borough race included the most women’s finishers ever with 24,731, organisers said, as more amateur enthusiasts flock to distance running in the United States.

Dutchman Abdi Nageeye won the men’s race on Sunday, while Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan sweep of the women’s podium. 

