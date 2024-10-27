Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers up against Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas; UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants later

- October 27, 2024 18:28UP vs Gujarat | Squads
UP YODDHAS: Surender Gill, Gagana Gowda, Shivam Chaudhary, Keshav Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Bhavani Rajput, Akshay R. Suryawanshi, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Gangaram, Jayesh Mahajan, Hitesh, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Vivek
GUJARAT GIANTS: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Nitin, Guman Singh, Monu, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Aadesh Siwach, Sombir, Vahid RezaEimehr, Neeraj Kumar, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohit, Manuj, Nitesh, Jitender Yadav, Balaji D, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Raj D. Salunkhe, Rohan Singh
- October 27, 2024 18:12Jaipur vs Tamil | Squads
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS: Arjun Deshwal, Ritik Sharma, Abhijeet Malik, Sombir, Shrikant Jadhav, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, K. Dharanidharan, Navneet, Ankush, Abhishek Ks, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Kumar, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Arpit Saroha, Mayank Malik, Ravi Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Amir Hossein Mohammadmalekiz, Aamir Wani
TAMIL THALAIVAS: Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Moein Safaghi
- October 27, 2024 17:32Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Preview
- October 27, 2024 17:31Live Streaming Info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- October 27, 2024 17:31Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 10, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 27, 2024.
Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the day’s first match while UP Yoddhas will be up against Gujarat Giants in the second match.
