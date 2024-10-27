MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers up against Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas; UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants later

PKL season 11: Catch the live scores updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

Updated : Oct 27, 2024 18:28 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 27, 2024.

The scores will read: Jaipur - Tamil (1st match) | UP - Gujarat (2nd match)

  • October 27, 2024 18:28
    UP vs Gujarat | Squads

    UP YODDHAS: Surender Gill, Gagana Gowda, Shivam Chaudhary, Keshav Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Bhavani Rajput, Akshay R. Suryawanshi, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Gangaram, Jayesh Mahajan, Hitesh, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Vivek

    GUJARAT GIANTS: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Nitin, Guman Singh, Monu, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Aadesh Siwach, Sombir, Vahid RezaEimehr, Neeraj Kumar, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohit, Manuj, Nitesh, Jitender Yadav, Balaji D, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Raj D. Salunkhe, Rohan Singh

  • October 27, 2024 18:22
    PKL rules

    PKL 10: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • October 27, 2024 18:12
    Jaipur vs Tamil | Squads

    JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS: Arjun Deshwal, Ritik Sharma, Abhijeet Malik, Sombir, Shrikant Jadhav, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, K. Dharanidharan, Navneet, Ankush, Abhishek Ks, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Kumar, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Arpit Saroha, Mayank Malik, Ravi Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Amir Hossein Mohammadmalekiz, Aamir Wani

    TAMIL THALAIVAS: Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Moein Safaghi


  • October 27, 2024 17:32
    Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Preview

    Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 preview: End of an era, dawn of a new one

    The league has undergone a significant transformation ahead of this season. The game, now a whirlwind of speed and physicality, has demanded a youth movement, ushering out the legends who once defined it.

  • October 27, 2024 17:31
    Live Streaming Info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • October 27, 2024 17:31
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 10, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 27, 2024.

    Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the day’s first match while UP Yoddhas will be up against Gujarat Giants in the second match.

