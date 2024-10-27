Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers up against Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas; UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants later

PKL season 11: Catch the live scores updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

Updated : Oct 27, 2024 18:28 IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 27, 2024.

The scores will read: Jaipur - Tamil (1st match) | UP - Gujarat (2nd match)