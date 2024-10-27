MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Batters shine as Chhattisgarh takes control against Tamil Nadu on Day 2

K.D. Eknath and Ajay Mandal ensured that Chhattisgarh tightened its grip on the game by stitching a 91-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 19:45 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Chhattisgarh batter K.D. Eknath plays a shot against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket ground in Coimbatore.
Chhattisgarh batter K.D. Eknath plays a shot against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket ground in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu
infoIcon

Chhattisgarh batter K.D. Eknath plays a shot against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket ground in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu

Chhattisgarh, playing an attritional brand of cricket, moved into the ascendancy by posting an imposing total of 500 in its first innings against Tamil Nadu on day two of their third-round Ranji Trophy match at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Sunday.

In reply, TN ended the day at 23 for one, losing opener S. Lokeshwar, who was trapped in front by off-spinner Jeevesh Butte.

Resuming at 293 for two, Chhattisgarh showed little urgency, managing only 66 for three in the 34-over morning session. Overnight batters Anuj Tiwary (84) and Sanjeet Desai (82) were watchful in the first hour, hitting a couple of boundaries each before falling in the 80s.

Anuj was the first to depart, dragging a delivery from medium-pacer Vijay Shankar onto his stumps while attempting a pull shot. Ajith Ram then trapped the in-form Amandeep Khare leg-before. Against the run of play, Desai tried to attack the left-arm spinner and holed out in the deep three overs before lunch.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rana takes fifer but Delhi batters fail to capitalise against Assam on Day 2

However, K.D. Eknath (52) and Ajay Mandal (64) ensured the visitor tightened its grip on the game by stitching a 91-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Eknath scored a steady half-century, playing some fine cuts and sweeps against the spinners. Mandal was the aggressor, taking on the spinners and reached his landmark in style by lofting left-arm spinner M. Siddharth for two sixes.

For the host, Ajith Ram (four for 132) was once again impressive on a docile pitch, offering little help to the bowlers. The 26-year-old delivered a marathon spell of 21-5-39-2 across the first two sessions. He bowled with guile, varying his pace and showed good control over length to keep the batters in check.

While the pitch remains good for batting, there were signs of the odd ball turning sharply in the final hour of play, and the home team’s batters have a huge task on their hands in the remaining two days to stay alive in this contest.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu /

Chhattisgarh /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Tamil Thalaivas; UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Batters shine as Chhattisgarh takes control against Tamil Nadu on Day 2
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. West Ham vs Man United LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: WHU 0-0 MUN; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Newcastle United LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE 0-0 NUFC; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: CRY 0-0; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Batters shine as Chhattisgarh takes control against Tamil Nadu on Day 2
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Injury dents Pondicherry’s campaign as Hyderabad remains in firm control on Day 2
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rana takes fifer but Delhi batters fail to capitalise against Assam on Day 2
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Lower-order cameos take Mumbai to dominant position against Tripura
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Blow-dryers, burning dung cakes in vain as Bihar vs Karnataka Day 2 gets called off due to wet outfield
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Tamil Thalaivas; UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Batters shine as Chhattisgarh takes control against Tamil Nadu on Day 2
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. West Ham vs Man United LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: WHU 0-0 MUN; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Newcastle United LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE 0-0 NUFC; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: CRY 0-0; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment