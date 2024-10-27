Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Injury dents Pondicherry’s campaign as Hyderabad remains in firm control on Day 2

Hyderabad, after posting an imposing 536 for eight declared, struck two early blows to leave Pondicherry in a spot of bother at 24 for two on the second day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Sunday.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 290 for one, the home team was powered by the continued domination of opener Tanmay Agarwal (173, 328b, 13x4, 2x6) and K. Rohit Rayudu (84, 233b, 7x4, 1x6) who put on 220-run stand for the second wicket which pushed Pondicherry completely on the defensive.

For Hyderabad, there were handy contributions from some of the key players including K. Himateja (60, 116b, 7x4), who made his Ranji debut this season and scored his third fifty, and southpaw Tanmay Thyagarajan (53 n.o., 62b, 5x4, 2x6).

Interestingly, the second-day pitch was different with the odd ball, especially at the far end, which kept extremely low. The well-set Rohit Rayudu was a victim of one such length ball from off-spinner Fabid Ahmed to be bowled.

But, unfortunately for Pondicherry, Fabid was involved in a freak incident, 30 minutes before lunch, to leave the field with an injury.

With non-striker and Hyderabad captain G. Rahul Singh trying to stay clear of the back-drive from his partner Himateja off Fabid, the bowler lunged to his left to stop the ball. In the process, Rahul’s bat hit Fabid badly, inadvertently, on his left temple. The bowler had to be stretchered off to the hospital.

Later, a Pondicherry team official informed that Fabid had swelling but was feeling drowsy and under observation with scans not revealing anything serious. A call will be taken on whether to take a concussion substitute or not tomorrow.

This blow dented the bowling attack badly and it was left to the left-arm spinners Ankit Sharma and Sagar Udeshi and off-spinner Satish Jangir to take up the onus and they bowled their hearts out with Ankit taking three wickets.

When Pondicherry batted, after Hyderabad declared 52 minutes after the tea break, it lost two early wickets and worse, opener Ajay Rohera had to leave the field after taking a nasty blow in the ‘box’ off pacer Rakshann Readdi.