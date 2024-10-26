MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Harshit Rana picks four but Sumit Ghadigaonkar’s century helps Assam stage fightback on day 1

Harshit Rana struck twice in his opening spell that read 5-3-5-2, and took two more through the rest of the day even as Assam launched a spirited fightback from 59 for four to reach 264 for six at stumps.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 19:50 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Delhi’s Harshit Rana in action during the first day of the Ranji Trophy match against Assam.
Delhi’s Harshit Rana in action during the first day of the Ranji Trophy match against Assam. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
Delhi’s Harshit Rana in action during the first day of the Ranji Trophy match against Assam. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Harshit Rana hadn’t played a competitive game for over a month before Saturday, but it didn’t take long for the pace bowler to hit his stride on day one of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Assam at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The 22-year-old struck twice in his opening spell that read 5-3-5-2, and took two more through the rest of the day even as Assam launched a spirited fightback from 59 for four to reach 264 for six at stumps.

Having last played for India D in the Duleep Trophy from September 12 to 15, the fiery quick got a decent workout as he tunes up for the five-Test series against Australia beginning on November 22. Rana was named on Friday night in India’s Test squad for the Australia tour.

If Assam didn’t roll over after Rana’s initial burst, it had wicketkeeper Sumit Ghadigaonkar to thank. The 32-year-old, who is from Mumbai but interestingly played his maiden First-Class game for Chilaw CC against Tamil Union in the Sri Lankan domestic circuit in 2020, compiled an unbeaten 120.

Assam’s batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar in action.
Assam’s batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
With the new ball, Rana troubled Assam’s left-hand batters in particular, drawing the outside edges of Subham Mandal and Abhishek Thakuri in the span of three balls in his third over. Rana also dismissed the right-handed Rishav Das before the lunch interval, a ball banged into the pitch strangling the opener for a catch to Pranav Rajvanshi down the leg side.

Delhi’s chirpiness mellowed once Ghadigaonkar and Sibsankar Roy came together. They offered solid resistance, adding 164 runs in 245 deliveries for the fifth wicket.

Ghadigaonkar’s key landmarks came in style. He brought up his fifty with a pull for six over long leg off Rana. Very next ball, he again cashed in on a short delivery from Rana, this time clearing the square leg boundary for another six. The three-figure mark also came against Rana when he steered a length ball past the slip cordon for four.

